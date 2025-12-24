Steadright Grants Stock Options

Muskoka, December 24th, 2025 - Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM) ("Steadright" or the "Company") Board of Directors has approved an additional 1,200,000 options at 0.28 cents according to the Rolling Stock Option Plan approved by Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on October 29, 2025.

The 1,200,000 Options approved is subject to a term of 5 Years expiring on December 23rd, 2030 and has been granted for Directors, Officers and Consultants of the Company as of December 24th, 2025.

ABOUT STEADRIGHT CRITICAL MINERALS INC.

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company established in 2019. Steadright has been focused in 2025 on finding exploration projects that can be brought into production within the critical mineral space in the Kingdom of Morocco. Steadright currently has mineral exploration claims known as the RAM project near Port Cartier, Quebec within the Côte-Nord Region, which is accessible by route 138, that is located on an Anorthositic complex that is in a highly prospective geological unit and historically been under explored for Ni, Cu, Co and precious metals.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

For further information, please contact:

Matt Lewis

CEO & Director

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.

Email: enquires@steadright.ca

Tel: 1-905-410-0587

