AFR NuVenture Resources Corporate Updates

TORONTO - AFR NuVenture Resources Inc. ("AFR" or the "Company") (TSXV: AFR), announces that it has completed and filed on SEDAR+ its audited annual financial statements and related MD&A for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2025 and its interim financial statements and MD&A for the first quarter (Q1) ended August 31, 2025. These important steps were necessary in the process of having the current Cease Trading Order lifted and the trading suspension from the TSXV revoked.

The Company will provide updated plans for moving forward upon re-commencement of trading.

For more information on the Company and its projects, investors should review the Company's filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and our website at www.afrnuventure.com .

