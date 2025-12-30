Muzhu Mining Announces Name Change to North Atlantic Titanium Corp.

Vancouver, December 30, 2025 - Muzhu Mining Ltd. (CSE: MUZU) (OTCPK: MUZU.F) (FSE:Y33) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that pursuant to a directors' resolution that was passed on December 19, 2025, the Company's board of directors has approved the name change of the Company from "Muzhu Mining Ltd." to "North Atlantic Titanium Corp." (the "Name Change"). The Name Change aligns with the Company's strategic focus to advance the Everett titanium deposit in Quebec.

In connection with the Name Change, the Company will change its ticker symbol to "NATO". The Company's common shares are expected to begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange following its approval under the new name and ticker symbol on or about January 5, 2026.

No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding share and warrant certificates are not affected by the name change and do not need to be exchanged. The previously announced name change to Grenville Mines Inc. will not proceed and shall be superseded by the name change to North Atlantic Titanium Corp.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Dwayne Yaretz, CEO

Muzhu Mining Ltd.

Phone: 778-709-3398

Email: info@muzhumining.ca

Website: www.muzhumining.ca

About Muzhu Mining Ltd.

Muzhu Mining is a Canadian publicly traded exploration company focused on advancing the Everett titanium deposit in Quebec. The Company also holds a 100-per-cent interest in the Sleeping Giant South project, located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, approximately 75 kilometres south of Matagami, Que. As well, Muzhu is currently assessing two option agreements to acquire up to 80 per cent of the silver, zinc, lead XWG and LMM properties, and an exploration agreement at the WLG mine, all located in Henan province, China.

For more information, please visit our website at www.muhzumining.ca.

