Cordoba Minerals Provides Update on Proposed Sale of the Alacran Project

Vancouver, January 2, 2026 - Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CDB) (OTCQB: CDBMF) ("Cordoba" or the "Company") announces that not all conditions have been satisfied by the outside date of December 31, 2025 in connection with the sale of the Company's remaining 50% interest in the Alacrán Project, along with all of the Company's other exploration assets in Colombia and certain accounts receivable (the "Transaction") to be completed pursuant to the framework agreement (the "Framework Agreement") dated May 8, 2025. The Framework Agreement has not been terminated and remains in effect. Cordoba will continue to pursue completion of the conditions required for closing the Transaction while considering all alternatives for the advancement of the Alacrán Project.

For more information, please refer to the Company's previously issued news releases dated May 8, 2025, June 3, 2025, August 19, 2025, and September 15, 2025, the Company's Management Information Circular dated August 11, 2025 and the Framework Agreement, which are available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at sedarplus.ca.

About Cordoba

Cordoba Minerals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration, development and acquisition of copper and gold projects. Cordoba is jointly developing the Alacrán Project with JCHX Mining Management Co., Ltd., located in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia. Cordoba also holds a 51% interest in the Perseverance Copper Project in Arizona, USA, which it is exploring through a Joint Venture and Earn-In Agreement. For further information, please visit www.cordobaminerals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

Sarah Armstrong-Montoya, President and Chief Executive Officer

