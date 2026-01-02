Canadian GoldCamps Corp. Closes First Tranche of Private Placement and Issues LOI Consideration Shares

Canadian GoldCamps Corp. (CSE: CAMP) (FSE: A68) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche (the "First Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing.

Pursuant to the First Tranche, the Company issued 5,550,000 common shares of the Company (each, a "Share") at a price of $0.10 per Share for gross proceeds of $555,000 (the "Offering"). The Company intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the Offering to fund payments in connection with the proposed option agreement with Stelmine Canada Ltd. ("Stelmine"), including the initial $100,000 cash payment contemplated thereunder, with the balance of the net proceeds to be used for general working capital purposes.

The Offering remains subject to the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including acceptance of the Canadian Securities Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company expects to complete one or more additional closings of the Offering on or prior to January 15, 2026.

In connection with the execution of the binding letter of intent dated December 18, 2025 (the "LOI"), the Company has issued an aggregate of 1,822,941 Shares, representing 9.99% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as at the date hereof, to Stelmine, as consideration for the grant of exclusivity under the LOI and the execution of the LOI, with any interest in the Courcy and Mercator projects to be earned only upon execution of a definitive option agreement. The Shares are subject to a 36-month escrow, with 10% released after four months and the balance released quarterly thereafter, in accordance with the terms of the LOI and applicable Canadian securities laws.

The LOI provides the Company with an exclusive option to acquire up to an 80% interest in the Courcy and Mercator projects. An initial 10% interest in the projects will be earned only upon execution of a definitive option agreement, which remains subject to regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be entered into. If a definitive option agreement is not entered into, the Company will not earn any interest in the projects and will have issued the Shares solely in consideration of the exclusivity granted under the LOI.

MI 61-101 Disclosure

One officer of the Company participated in the First Tranche of the Offering and subscribed for an aggregate of 200,000 Shares. Such participation constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company relied on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 set out in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, on the basis that neither the fair market value of the securities issued to, nor the consideration paid by, the related party exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

In connection with the First Tranche, the Company paid finder's fees to one eligible finder consisting of a cash fee of $1,800 and the issuance of 18,000 finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants"). Each non-transferable Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Share at an exercise price of $0.12 per Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

George Yordanov

George Yordanov, P.Geo.

President and CEO

Telephone: 604-687-2038

About Canadian GoldCamps Corp.

Canadian GoldCamps Corp. is a project generator, explorer and developer focused on gold opportunities in Canada. The Company's strategy is to acquire and advance high-quality assets and progress them through disciplined, technically driven exploration

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including acceptance of the CSE; the completion and timing of any additional tranche or tranches of the Offering; the Company's intended use of proceeds from the Offering, including the funding of payments in connection with the proposed option agreement with Stelmine; the completion and timing of the proposed option agreement with Stelmine, the earning of any interest in the Courcy and Mercator projects, and the satisfaction of conditions thereto; and the application, administration and timing of any escrow or contractual lock-up arrangements applicable to securities issued in connection with the transactions described herein.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including, without limitation, that market conditions will remain supportive, that regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, and that the Company will be able to deploy the proceeds of the Offering and complete the transactions contemplated by the proposed option agreement on the terms and within the timeframes currently expected. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to market conditions, the availability of financing, the risk that required approvals (including CSE acceptance) are not obtained on a timely basis or at all, the risk that the Company does not earn any interest in the Courcy and Mercator projects, and the risk that the proposed option agreement with Stelmine and related transactions may not be completed as anticipated or at all.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

