Metallic Minerals Provides Corporate Update and Responds to Recent Market Activity

VANCOUVER, January 2, 2026 - Metallic Minerals Corp. (TSX.V:MMG)(OTCQB:MMNGF)(FSE:9MM1) ("Metallic" or the "Company") is issuing this news release in response to investor inquiries regarding recent movements in the Company's share price. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any undisclosed material change or company-specific development that would account for recent market activity.

"While we continue to advance technical work across Metallic's high-priority copper and silver assets - including finalizing the updated La Plata Mineral Resource Estimate and preparing for our 2026 drill programs at both La Plata and Keno Silver - we are not aware of any undisclosed material change that would account for recent share price movement," said Greg Johnson, CEO and Chairman of Metallic Minerals. "We believe the market activity is broadly consistent with heightened short-term volatility in metals and mining equities and in precious and base metals pricing. Longer term, copper and silver fundamentals continue to reflect constrained supply growth alongside persistent global demand, underscoring the scarcity of large, high-quality copper and silver assets. Our focus remains on delivering key milestones and executing robust exploration and development programs to unlock value for shareholders. With near-term catalysts across both projects in 2026, we believe Metallic is well positioned to advance value creation in a market increasingly focused on scarce, high-quality copper and silver opportunities."

Corporate and Project Status

La Plata Copper-Silver-Gold-PGE Project (Colorado, USA): Work is ongoing to complete and finalize the updated Mineral Resource Estimate. The Company is also planning for a 2026 drill program focused on resource expansion and testing new high-priority targets that build on previous results and may support future resource development.

Keno Silver Project (Yukon, Canada): Preparations for the 2026 drill campaign are underway, with multiple targets identified through detailed mapping, geophysics, and prior field programs. The Company expects to commence drilling in 2026 to follow up on previously defined targets and advance resource expansion objectives.

Gold and Silver Production Royalties (Yukon, Canada): 2025 was a record year for Metallic's gold and silver production royalties, and the Company is working with operating partners to support continued production growth in 2026.

Upcoming Events

Metallic's management team will be participating in several upcoming key industry events over the coming months and welcomes the opportunity to meet with investors and stakeholders:

Metals Investor Forum - Vancouver, Canada, January 23-24, 2026. VRIC 2026 - Vancouver, Canada, January 25-26, 2026. AME Roundup - Vancouver, Canada, January 26-29, 2026. Red Cloud Pre-PDAC 2026 Showcase - Toronto, Canada, February 26-27, 2026. Metals Investor Forum - Toronto, Canada, February 27-28, 2026. PDAC 2026 - Toronto, Canada, March 1-4, 2026. Swiss Mining Institute Conference - Zurich, Switzerland, March 18-19, 2026.

About Metallic Minerals

Metallic Minerals Corp. is a resource-stage exploration company focused on copper, silver, gold, platinum group elements, and other critical minerals at the La Plata Project in southwestern Colorado and the Keno Silver Project adjacent to Hecla Mining's Keno Hill silver operations in the Yukon Territory. Newmont Corp. is a strategic investor in the Company with La Plata-directed investment and an established technical committee that supports technical review and exploration planning at the La Plata Project. Metallic is also one of the largest holders of alluvial gold claims in the Yukon and is building a production royalty business through partnerships with experienced mining operators.

Metallic is led by a team with a strong track record of discovery and exploration success on major precious and base metal deposits across North America, along with extensive experience in project development, permitting, and financing. Through the integration of artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics into its exploration process, the Company is working to accelerate discovery and unlock new value across its portfolio. Metallic is committed to responsible and sustainable resource development and collaborates closely with Canadian First Nation groups, U.S. Tribal and Native Corporations, and local communities to support successful project development.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact-including, without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization, exploration results, project advancement, resource expansion, strategic partnerships, and the future plans and objectives of the Company-are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although Metallic Minerals believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including, but not limited to, the availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms and the ability to obtain required approvals. The Company notes that Newmont Corporation ("Newmont") is a shareholder; however, Newmont's participation in prior financings should not be construed as a commitment to future funding, operational involvement, or endorsement of the Company's plans. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the failure to obtain necessary approvals; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; results of future exploration and resource estimates; variations in future metal prices; availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms; general economic, market, or business conditions; risks associated with regulatory changes; title risks; availability of personnel, materials, and equipment; accidents or equipment breakdowns; uninsured risks; unanticipated environmental impacts and associated costs; and other exploration or operational risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with securities regulators. Readers are cautioned that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Mineral exploration and development are inherently risky businesses, and actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on Metallic Minerals and the risks and challenges of its business, investors should review the Company's annual filings available at www.sedarplus.ca.

