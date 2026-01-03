North Valley Resources Announces Filing of Early Warning Report

Kamloops, January 2, 2026 - North Valley Resources Ltd. (CSE: NVR) ("North Valley" or the "Company") announces that Malcolm Dorsey (the "Acquiror") has filed an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") under National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues following his acquisition of 1,250,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of the Company through a private share purchase at $0.001 per Common Share for total consideration of $1,250 (the "Transaction").

Prior to the Transaction, the acquiror held 1,550,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 8.72% of the outstanding Common Shares. The acquired shares represent approximately 7.03% of the outstanding Common Shares. Following the Transaction, the Acquiror holds 2,800,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 15.57% of the outstanding Common Shares.

The Transaction was completed for investment purposes. The Acquiror may, from time to time, acquire or dispose of additional securities of North Valley, depending on market and other conditions.

A copy of the Early Warning Report will be available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The head office of the Company is 255 Battle Street West, Kamloops, B.C. V2C1G8.

On behalf of the Company,

Quinn Ellerbeck, Chief Financial Officer & Director

