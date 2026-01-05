A2Gold Welcomes John Marma as Vice President of Exploration

Tonopah, January 5, 2026 - A2Gold Corp. ("A2Gold" or the "Company") (AUAU: TSX-V) (AUXXF: OTCQX) is pleased to announce the appointment of John Marma as Vice President, Exploration, effective immediately.

Peter Gianulis, CEO of A2Gold, commented: "We are extremely pleased to welcome John to A2Gold as Vice President of Exploration. He brings a rare combination of deep Nevada exploration experience, discovery success, and major-company operational discipline. John's background, coupled with A2's strong treasury position will allow the Company to aggressively explore Eastside as well as look for additional opportunities.

John's track record of discovery, particularly at Midas, and his leadership experience at Hecla, Klondex, and Newmont, will be invaluable as we execute our upcoming 18,000-metre RC drill program and advance Eastside toward its next phase of growth."

JOHN MARMA BIOGRAPHY

Mr. Marma is a professional geologist with over 20 years of experience in mineral exploration, development, and production, primarily focused in Nevada, as well as Alaska and South Africa. He brings extensive technical and operational expertise across a wide range of deposit types, including epithermal vein systems, Carlin-type gold deposits, orogenic gold, and gold porphyry systems.

Most recently, Mr. Marma served as President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of White Pine Metals (WPM), a private mineral exploration company focused on advancing the Taylor project in Nevada. In this role, he provided executive leadership and was instrumental in recognizing and defining the multiple styles of mineralization at the project. Prior to WPM, he served as Director of Exploration and Geology - Nevada for Hecla Mining, where he was responsible for exploration strategy and geologic mine support across all Nevada-based operations. Previously to this, he held senior exploration roles with Klondex Mines and Newmont, focusing on epithermal vein systems in the Northern Nevada Rift and Carlin-type deposits.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Marma worked on orogenic gold systems in the Barberton District of South Africa, and on the Donlin Creek gold porphyry project in Alaska with Placer Dome. Notably, he was directly responsible for the discovery of the Eastern Veins and the Green Racer Sinter Vein at the Midas Mine, two important discoveries that significantly enhanced the understanding and value of the Gold Circle district in Nevada.

Mr. Marma holds a B.S. in Geoscience from North Dakota State University and a M.S. in Geology from University of Wisconsin-Madison. He was also awarded a Fulbright Scholarship and conducted advanced geological studies at Karl Franzens University of Graz in Austria.

He is a Registered Professional Geologist with the American Institute of Professional Geologists (AIPG #11709) and a long-standing member of both the Society of Economic Geologists (SEG) and the Geological Society of Nevada (GSN).

ABOUT A2GOLD CORP

A2Gold Corp. owns three highly prospective gold projects in the United States all of which are in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Nevada. A2Gold's flagship, district-scale Eastside Gold-Silver Project hosts a large and expanding gold and silver resource and is in an area of excellent infrastructure. Preliminary metallurgical testing indicates that both oxide and sulphide gold mineralization at Eastside is amenable to heap leaching.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Peter Gianulis, CEO

For more information contact:

info@A2gold.com

Follow us:

X

LinkedIn

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements and information contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, which are referred to collectively as "forward-looking statements". The United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for certain forward-looking statements. A2Gold Corp.'s ("A2Gold") exploration plans for its gold exploration properties, the drill program at A2Gold's Eastside project, the preparation and publication of an updated resource estimate in respect of the Original Zone at the Eastside project, A2Gold's future exploration and development plans, including anticipated costs and timing thereof; A2Gold's plans for growth through exploration activities, acquisitions or otherwise; and expectations regarding future maintenance and capital expenditures, and working capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are statements and information regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations that are based upon assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action. All statements and information other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "seek", "expect", "anticipate", "budget", "plan", "estimate", "continue", "forecast", "intend", "believe", "predict", "potential", "target", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" and similar words or phrases (including negative variations) suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Some of the known risks and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in A2Gold's Listing Application, dated January 24, 2018, as filed with the TSX Venture Exchange and available on SEDAR under A2Gold's profile at www.sedar.com. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. A2Gold undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this press release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements.

This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.