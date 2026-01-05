Upside Gold Corp. Commences Trading on The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:UG)

Calgary, January 5, 2026 - Upside Gold Corp. ("Upside Gold" or the "Company") (CSE: UG) is pleased to announce that the Company will commence trading at market open today on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the symbol "UG".

Upside Gold is a Canadian exploration company advancing a district-scale project, the Kena Gold-Copper property in southern British Columbia, through a technically driven and disciplined approach. The Company is led by an experienced team with a track record of advancing exploration-stage companies.

"We have worked hard to reach this milestone, and entering the public markets provides us with the platform to execute a clear, disciplined exploration strategy," said Sophy Cesar, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Upside Gold. "We are entering the market with a strong technical foundation, a clear plan to advance drilling and validate historical mineralization, in an infrastructure-rich region of British Columbia. Our focus is on disciplined execution and building value through geological merit."

For more information on Upside Gold, please visit the Company's website at www.upsidegoldcorp.com.



On behalf of Upside Gold Corp.

Sophy Cesar

CEO and Director

info@upsidegoldcorp.com

www.upsidegoldcorp.com

About Upside Gold Corp.

Upside Gold Corp. (CSE: UG) is a Canadian gold-copper exploration company that has entered into an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Kena Gold-Copper Project, located in southeastern British Columbia, approximately 7 kilometres southwest of Nelson. The Kena Project consists of 198 mineral claims covering approximately 10,114.8 hectares, together with 11 crown grants covering approximately 92 hectares. The Company's exploration strategy is focused on advancing the Project through disciplined, high-impact exploration and targeted drilling programs, supported by efficient capital allocation to drive long-term shareholder value.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect ", "is expected ", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market, and economic risks, uncertainties, and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, other factors may cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.