North Atlantic Titanium Corp commences trading under its new Canadian Stock Exchange trading symbol (CSE:NATO)

Vancouver, January 5, 2026 - North Atlantic Titanium Corp. (CSE: NATO) (the "Company) is pleased to announce that it commenced trading under its new Canadian Stock Exchange trading symbol (CSE:NATO) at the open of market today. The name change aligns with the Company's strategic focus to advance the Everett titanium project in Quebec.

No action is required to be taken by Muzhu Mining shareholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding share and warrant certificates are not affected by the name change and do not need to be exchanged. The process has commenced to change the company name and trading symbols on the US OTC market, and in Germany, on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The Company's new website is now operational but under construction at natitanium.com where there is a registration page to receive the Company's news releases.

About North Atlantic Titanium Corp.

North Atlantic Titanium Corp. (formerly known as Muzhu Mining Ltd.) is a Canadian publicly traded exploration company focused on advancing the Everett titanium deposit in Quebec. The Company also holds a 100-per-cent interest in the Sleeping Giant South project, located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, approximately 75 kilometres south of Matagami, Que. As well, Muzhu is currently assessing two option agreements to acquire up to 80 per cent of the silver, zinc, lead XWG and LMM properties, and an exploration agreement at the WLG mine, all located in Henan province, China. For more information, please visit our website at www.muhzumining.ca.

