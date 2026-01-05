Prince Silver Provides Corporate Update and Outlook for 2026

VANCOUVER, January 5, 2026 - Prince Silver Corp. (CSE:PRNC)(OTCQB:PRNCF)(Frankfurt:T130) ("Prince Silver") or, the "Company, is pleased to provide a corporate update and outline its priorities and outlook for 2026 as the Company advances the Prince Silver Project in Lincoln County, Nevada, USA.

Exploration Update

Prince Silver continues to advance its reverse circulation ("RC") drilling program at the Prince Silver Project, which has recently been expanded by approximately 9,000 feet, now totalling a planned 30,000 feet (~9,100 meters). In addition, the Company has secured a second drill rig, which is expected to arrive on site mid January, allowing for increased drilling efficiency and an accelerated pace of exploration.

The expanded drill program is designed to increase and upgrade historical mineralization and support a potential initial mineral resource estimate. The program is focused on near-surface, open pit-able mineralization and builds upon a substantial historical drill database.

Drilling remains ongoing; however, the Company advises that the first batch of drill results has been delayed as a significant number of drill samples exceeded the upper detection limits in the initial analysis method for Manganese, requiring over-limit manganese re-analysis. The Company has been advised by its laboratory assayer that the complete analytical results are expected to be received mid January 2026.

Results from the overall drilling campaign are expected to play a key role in shaping the Company's exploration and technical objectives, including a maiden mineral resource estimate in 2026.

Derek Iwanaka, Company CEO and Director commented, "We are encouraged by early indications from the drill program, including numerous manganese assay values that exceeded the limits of the initial analytical methods requiring overlimit assay. As we continue to advance drilling and expand the program, our priority remains on delivering reliable results and building a robust technical foundation for the Prince Silver Project."

Strong Cash Position

As disclosed in the Company's most recently filed financial statements, Prince Silver reported a cash position of approximately C$5 million as of October 31, 2025. This strong treasury provides the Company with the financial flexibility to execute its ongoing exploration programs, advance technical work, and support planned marketing and investor outreach initiatives through 2026. Management believes the Company is well funded to achieve its near-term milestones without the need for immediate additional financing.

2026 Marketing and Investor Outreach

Prince Silver has developed an active marketing and investor engagement schedule for the first three month of 2026, aimed at increasing market awareness and communicating exploration progress to the investment community. Planned appearances include:

Vancouver Metals Investor Forum - January 23-24, 2026

World Outlook Conference - February 6-7, 2026

Toronto Metals Investor Forum - February 27- 28, 2026

Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention - March 1-4, 2026

Management believes these events offer significant opportunities to engage directly with investors, analysts, investment bankers, and industry participants. With upcoming drilling results expected mid to late January, interest in the Company is anticipated to increase - especially given that gold, silver, and manganese have been officially designated by the US government as strategic metals. This designation, combined with historically high prices for gold and silver, positions the Company at the forefront of strategic resource development in the USA.

Outlook



With a solid treasury, an expanded and accelerating drill program, and a focused marketing strategy, Prince Silver enters 2026 well positioned to advance the Prince Silver Project and create value for shareholders. The Company looks forward to providing regular updates as analytical results are received and exploration activities continue.

Ralph Shearing, P.Geo. (Alberta), a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and Director and President of the Company, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release.

About Prince Silver Corp.

Prince Silver Corp. is a silver exploration company advancing its flagship Prince Silver Project in Nevada, USA, featuring a near-surface, historically drilled deposit that remains open in all directions. The Company also holds an interest in the Stampede Gap Project, a district-scale copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry system located 15 km north-northwest of the Prince Silver Project, highlighting Prince Silver's focus on high-potential, strategically located exploration assets.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Derek Iwanaka, CEO & Director

Tel: 236-335-9383

Email: info@princesilvercorp.com

Website: www.princesilvercorp.com

