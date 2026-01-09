Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. Commences Trading on OTCQB® Venture Market

00:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, Jan. 08, 2026 - Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (TSXV: CLM | FRA: Z36 | OTCQB: JORFF) ("CLM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market, a U.S. trading platform operated by OTC Markets Group Inc.

Effective January 8, 2026, CLM began trading under the symbol "JORFF." Investors can access real-time quotes and market information at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/JORFF/overview.

Richard Quesnel, President and CEO of CLM, stated: "We're pleased to enhance visibility and access for our U.S. shareholders through this OTCQB® listing. It marks an important step in our plan to broaden our investor base."

The Company also announced today that it has granted an aggregate amount of 6,460,000 stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants pursuant to its equity incentive plan. The options vest every four months over a one-year period, are subject to a four-month hold period from the date of grant, and may be exercised at a price of $0.06 per option for a period of five years from the date of grant. The grant of options remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc.
Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol "CLM" on the TSX Venture Exchange, "Z36" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, "JORFF" on the OTCQB® Venture Market. The Company is focused on the exploration and development of critical mineral projects in stable jurisdictions. The Company is committed to supporting the energy transition through the responsible development of critical mineral supply chains.

For more information:
Rene Bharti, Vice President Corp. Dev.
Email | rene@consolidatedlithium.com
Phone: +1 (647) 965 2173
Website: www.consolidatedlithium.com

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.



Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A3ENPV
CA2094161064
Unternehmenswebsite
Lithium
LiMo
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2026.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap