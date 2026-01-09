Nuinsco Closes Private Placement

Toronto - Nuinsco Resources Ltd. ("Nuinsco" or the "Company") (CSE: NWI) today announced it has issued 73,180,000 common shares (each, a "Share") at a subscription price of $0.005 per Share for aggregate proceeds of $365,900 as part of the private placement announced November 7, 2025 (the "Offering").

Proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to advance the Company's Prairie Lake critical metals project located near Terrace Bay, Ont.

61,000,000 Shares qualify as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada). The flow-through shares will be renounced with an effective date no later than December 31, 2025, to the initial purchasers in an aggregate amount not less than the gross proceeds raised; 12,180,000 Shares are not flow-through shares. As announced on December 18, 2025, the Offering can now close up to February 2, 2026.

None of the securities offered in the Offering have been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Nuinsco Resources Limited

Nuinsco Resources has over 50 years of exploration suc­cess and is a growth-oriented, multi-commodity mineral explora­tion and development company focused on prospective oppor­tunities in Canada and internationally. Currently the Company has the large multi-commodity (phosphate, rare earth element, niobi­um, tantalum) Prairie Lake Project near Marathon-Terrace Bay, the Zig Zag Lake Property (lithium, tantalum) near Armstrong optioned to First Class Metals PLC, and the el Sid near-term gold project in Egypt and retains a NSR royalty on the Sunbeam Gold Property near Atikokan.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements or information (collectively, "FLI") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. FLI is based on expectations, estimates, projections, and interpretations as at the date of this document.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are FLI that involve various risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties. Generally, FLI can be identified by the use of statements that include, but are not limited to, words such as "seeks", "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "continues", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "projects", "predicts", "proposes", "potential", "targets" and variations of such words and phrases, or by statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "will", "could", "would", "should" or "might", "be taken", "occur" or "be achieved."

FLI in this document may include, but is not limited to: statements regarding the use of proceeds of the Private Placements; the Company's exploration plans, the tax treatment of the securities issued under the Private Placement under the Income Tax Act (Canada); the timing to renounce all qualifying expenditures in favour of the subscribers (if at all); and the future prospects of The Company.

FLI is designed to help you understand management's current views of its near- and longer-term prospects, and it may not be appropriate for other purposes. FLI by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such FLI. Although the FLI contained in this document is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Company that actual results will be consistent with such FLI, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such FLI. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such FLI contained in this document to reflect new events or circumstances. Unless otherwise noted, this document has been prepared based on information available as of the date of this document. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the FLI, or information contained herein.

Furthermore, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in FLI.

Assumptions upon which FLI is based, without limitation, include: the results of exploration activities, the Company's financial position and general economic conditions; the ability of exploration activities to accurately predict mineralization; the accuracy of geological modelling; the ability of the Company to complete further exploration activities; the legitimacy of title and property interests in the Deposits; the accuracy of key assumptions; the ability of the Company to obtain required approvals; geological, mining and exploration technical problems; and failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the evolution of the global economic climate; metal prices; foreign exchange rates; environmental expectations; community and non-governmental actions; and, the Company's ability to secure required funding. Risks and uncertainties about The Company's business are discussed in the disclosure materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, which are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

