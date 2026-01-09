Grant Options

Montreal, January 8, 2026 - First Canadian Graphite Inc. (the "Company") (TSX-V: FCI | Frankfurt: BK2) announces the granting of stock options to board members, management and consultants/advisors as part of a long-term incentive program in accordance with the Company's 2025 Omnibus Share Incentive Plan adopted at the Annual and Special General Meeting held on December 9, 2025.

Grants under the 2025 Omnibus Share Incentive Plan - The Company has approved the grant of 1,250,000 stock options with a five year term at an exercise price of $0.30. Such options granted shall have the required four month plus one day hold period.

The 2025 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan's objective is to create an incentive compensation program that is aligned with the Company's long-term objectives. Stock options and Share Units are granted in accordance with Policy 4.4 - Security Based Compensation of the TSX Venture Exchange and the terms and conditions of the 2025 Omnibus Share Incentive Plan.

About the Company: First Canadian Graphite is managed by a team with over 150 years collectively with a proven track record of not just finding numerous mines but building and operating them too. The Company's management team's most recent success is discovering the Berkwood graphite resource in Northern Quebec. The Company owns this asset 100 percent, and the Company's shareholders will benefit from this asset as the demand for Graphite for electric vehicles increases significantly.

