Algo Grande Identifies 32 High-Priority Exploration Targets at Adelita and Commences High-Definition Ground Magnetic Survey

Confirmation of Adelita as a large porphyry-skarn mineral system with vertically extensive feeder structures

Identification of 32 priority exploration targets (18 targets via combination of geology, geophysics and geochemistry and 14 with machine learning models) (see Figure 7)

Evidence for significant expansion potential beyond the known Cerro Grande skarn zone into Mezquital, Cerro Grande NW, Cerro Potrero, and Las Tablas

Commencement of a high-definition ground magnetic survey over the Cerro Grande skarn zone and extension zones

Appointment of João Rocha (EurGeol) as Vice President of Exploration, strengthening technical leadership as the Company advances the Adelita Project

Drilling at the Cerro Grande Skarn zone is ongoing with 1,000m completed in 2025 and is planned to continue in the month of January and February

Vancouver, January 9, 2026 - Algo Grande Copper Corp. (TSXV: ALGR) (OTC: KNDYF) (FSE: KM00) (formerly Kenadyr Metals Corp.) ("Algo Grande" or "the Company"), reports the completion of a comprehensive reprocessing and reinterpretation of historical geophysical and geochemical datasets at its 100%-owned Adelita Project in Sonora, Mexico. The work confirms Adelita as a district-scale, structurally controlled porphyry-skarn mineral system with evidence for one or multiple porphyry intrusions at depth and has resulted in the identification of 32 high-priority copper-gold-silver exploration targets, including 14 targets generated through machine-learning-based prospectivity analysis.

In parallel, the Company has commenced a high-definition ground magnetic survey over the high-grade Cerro Grande skarn zone and extension zones, designed to further refine skarn geometry, structural controls, and drill targeting.

The integrated study was completed by independent consultants GSM Geoscience Pty Ltd. and Southern Geoscience (SGC), both internationally recognized geophysical firms specializing in advanced data processing, 3D inversion, and integrated interpretation to support mineral exploration and drill targeting.

Integrated Geophysical Results and Target Definition

Confirmation of Adelita as a district-scale, structurally controlled porphyry-skarn mineral system with potential porphyry intrusions at depth, supported by integrated 3D reprocessing of magnetic, IP, MT, VTEM and geochemical, and structural datasets

Identification of 32 high-priority copper-gold-silver exploration targets (see figure 7), including: 18 integrated targets defined by coincident geophysical anomalies, geochemistry, structural interpretation, and historical drilling 14 machine-learning-generated targets identified through AI-based prospectivity modeling, including targets outside existing geophysical coverage



Recognition of deep, vertically extensive conductive feeder structures linking interpreted porphyry intrusions to overlying magnetite-rich skarn mineralization

Definition of multiple drill-ready targets, including AD01, AD08, and AD18, each exhibiting strong multi-dataset convergence

Evidence for significant expansion potential beyond the central Cerro Grande skarn zone into Mezquital, Cerro Potrero, and Las Tablas

Commencement of a high-definition ground magnetic survey over the Cerro Grande skarn zone intended to refine skarn geometry and structural controls

Advancement of a modern 3D geological and geophysical models, enabling capital-efficient exploration and systematic drill targeting

Appointment of Vice President of Exploration

Algo Grande also announces the appointment of João Rocha (EurGeol) as Vice President of Exploration, where he is leading the Company's integrated geophysical reprocessing, AI-based target generation, and ongoing field programs at the Adelita Project.

Mr. Rocha is an exploration geologist with 10 years of international experience advancing early-stage mineral exploration projects across North America, South America, Africa, Scandinavia, and Europe through disciplined, data-driven exploration. Mr. Rocha holds a European Geologist (EurGeol) title, a Master's degree in Geology, and is a member of the Portuguese Association of Geologists and the Society of Economic Geologists.

Enrico Gay, CEO of Algo Grande Copper Corp., commented: "João has been instrumental in combining modern exploration technologies with disciplined field execution and deep project knowledge from the Cascabel team. He was pivotal throughout the acquisition process and is a key contributor to the buildout of Algo Grande Copper as we advance Adelita."

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Rocha stated:

"I am honored to join Algo Grande Copper Corp. as Vice President of Exploration at a pivotal time for global critical minerals. The Adelita Project represents a high-quality copper-gold-silver skarn-porphyry system aligned with long-term fundamentals. The integration of modern 3D geophysical reprocessing, AI-based target generation, and a high-definition ground magnetic survey at Cerro Grande provides a strong technical framework to accelerate discovery and de-risk the project. When combined with geochemistry, trenching, and oriented core drilling, this data will significantly improve our ability to predict additional high-grade skarn zones along strike and at depth. I look forward to advancing Adelita through disciplined, data-driven exploration."

Geophysical Reprocessing and Interpretation

The reprocessing program included modern 3D magnetic vector inversion (MVI and QMVI), 3D DCIP inversion, and magnetotelluric (MT) modeling, integrated with normalized geochemical datasets and updated structural interpretations. The results define a coherent mineral system characterized by:

Resistive intrusive bodies interpreted as porphyry centers

Magnetite-rich skarn horizons associated with high-grade copper-gold-silver mineralization

Deep, vertically extensive conductive corridors interpreted as feeder structures linking the porphyry source to overlying skarn mineralization

These feeder zones are consistently observed across multiple MT profiles and are interpreted to play a key role in the emplacement of mineralization throughout the Adelita system.

Geophysical IP and VTEM Reprocessing and Interpretation by Southern Geoscience

The reprocessing of historical data by Southern Geoscience had the objective of reprocessing and interpreting the IP, VTEM and Magnetic historical datasets on a license-wide scale, bringing the data into modern technology standards, validating historical interpretations, and generating new targets and concepts.

This work included:

IP data processing and 3D modelling Use of SGC proprietary IP processing software QAQC all data Prepare and model data with RES3DINV

Enhance VTEM and Magnetic Data Processing Gridding of magnetic data Grid filtering of TMI, to RTP Image processing and enhancement of EM Image processing enhancement of TMI



The highlights of this work, include:

The largest and most resistive body sits beneath existing drilling under the Cerro Grande Skarn discovery zone (figure 2).

The main resistive bodies have anomalous magnetic signatures adjacent to them.

Chargeability results highlight a 4x background value anomaly in the northern part of the survey.

Chargeability anomalies in the property have not been drill tested

Figure 2 - Resistive bodies at depth, with magnetic 2d map surface. Note the strongest resistive body is below majority of drilling in the Cerro Grande area and has not been properly drill tested. Coincident magnetic anomalies in surface 2D magnetics. Resistive body currently without proper drilling to date.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11660/279883_14f814c17425692c_001full.jpg

This work has been completed in partnership with Southern Geoscience (SGC).

Geophysical Reprocessing and Interpretation, Lineament Analysis and Machine-Learning Assisted Target Generation by GSM Geoscience

Algo Grande completed an advanced, fully integrated geophysical and geochemical interpretation over the project, aimed at refining the geological model and generating high-confidence exploration targets within the property.

This work included:

Interpretation of airborne magnetic data, including Reduced-to-Pole products and 3D Magnetic Vector Inversion (MVI)

Review and interpretation of ground geophysical datasets, including 2D and 3D DCIP inversions and magnetotelluric (MT) sections

Multivariate geochemical analysis using robust statistical normalization, metallogenic indices and special clustering

Machine-learning-based prospectivity modeling using airborne magnetic derivatives and structural proximity metrics

2D and 3D integration of all datasets to define exploration targets and prioritize follow-up drilling

This work was completed by GSM Geoscience, and focused on characterizing the geometry, controls and extent of the skarn-porphyry system in the property.

The main findings of this work include:

1. Definition of a Coherent Porphyry-Skarn Mineral System

The integrated interpretation confirms that Adelita hosts a porphyry-skarn mineral system (figure 3) developed in a compressional to transgressional tectonic regime. The system architecture is consistent with globally recognized porphyry-skarn models, comprising:

A deep structural feeder zone

A resistive intrusive body interpreted as a potential porphyry stock

A laterally extensive skarn horizon developed at the intrusion-carbonate contact

Structurally controlled fluid pathways governing mineral distribution

The upper contact of the resistive body, interpreted as a Porphyry body, corresponds to the skarn horizon in Cerro Grande, that has been historically intersected by drilling

This Mineral System framework is independently supported by geophysics, geochemistry and drilling.

Figure 3 - Interpretation of LC01N magnetotelluric profile. Including a conductive feature, and a resistivity body, possibly a porphyry intrusion connected to the skarn discovery

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11660/279883_14f814c17425692c_002full.jpg

2. Identification of a Deep, Structurally Controlled Feeder Zone (MT)

Magnetotelluric sections consistently image a deep-rooted (figure 2), vertically extensive conductive corridor close to the Cerro Grande area and extending into the southern part of the project.

Figure 4 - Feeder Zone can be traced up to 1.5km south of Cerro Grande. This structure continues mainly untested

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11660/279883_14f814c17425692c_003full.jpg

This conductive feature is interpreted as:

A major structural zone or shear corridor

The primary pathway for magmatic and hydrothermal fluids

The feeder structure linking deeper magmatic sources to the upper skarn and porphyry environment

The geometry, continuity from depth and repetition of this feature across multiple MT lines provide a high level of confidence in the presence and geological significance (figure 4).

This vertical feature is planned to be targeted by drilling to the concluded in February 2026.

3. Mapping of Mineralized Skarn Horizons

The skarn horizons known in the Cerro Grande discovery zone, is consistently identified at the contact between the intrusive body and the carbonate host rocks, as imaged by MT, DCIP and supported by historical drilling (figure 5 and figure 6).

Drilling intersecting this zone encountered:

Garnet skarns, hornfels and exo-skarns assemblage

Cu-Au-Ag mineralization

Alteration assemblages consistent with proximal skarn environment.

DCIP inversions highlight polarizable responses associated with this horizon, while resistivity models indicate the skarn occurs within a relatively resistive domain compared to the surrounding rocks.

Figure 5 - Mapped Mineralized Skarn horizons in IP

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11660/279883_14f814c17425692c_004full.jpg

Figure 6 - Mapped Mineralized Skarn horizons in Magnetotelluric sections

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11660/279883_14f814c17425692c_005full.jpg

4. Integrated Exploration Targets

Based on the integration of all datasets, 18 geologically and geophysicaly constrained targets (AD01-AD18) and 14 additional machine-learning targets were defined and ranked according to the strength and coherence of their signatures (figure 7):

Priority 1: Strong convergence of MT conductivity, IP chargeability, magnetic responses, structural setting and geochemical anomalies

Priority 2 and 3: Represent progressively more distal or structurally complex positions within the system

Machine Learning targets, extending prospectivity into areas without ground magnetic geophysical coverage. These targets reflect strong airborne geophysical similarities to known mineralized areas

Figure 7 - High Priority Exploration Targets. Machine Learning areas highlighted in light blue color

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11660/279883_14f814c17425692c_006full.jpg

These targets represent immediate opportunities for model validation. These are planned to be field tested in the first months of 2026 and drill tested if merit is verified.

This work has been completed in partnership with GSM Geoscience.

High-Definition Ground Magnetic Survey

Algo Grande has commenced a high-definition ground magnetic survey over the high-grade Cerro Grande skarn zone at the Adelita Project. The survey is being conducted by the University of Sonora, through its Department of Geology, leveraging its regional expertise and academic specialization in applied geophysics.

The survey utilizes high-precision Overhauser magnetometer technology (GEM GSM-19) to acquire total field magnetic data across the target area. Data are being collected along closely spaced east-west oriented survey lines at approximately 20-metre spacing, providing substantially higher resolution than historical airborne magnetic data.

The program is designed to:

Delineate the geometry and continuity of magnetite-rich skarn bodies

Improve definition of faults and structural corridors controlling mineralization

Identify subtle magnetic responses associated with buried intrusions and feeder zones

Survey data will be processed and interpreted using specialized geophysical software, with results fully integrated into the Company's existing 3D geological and geophysical model, alongside reprocessed IP, MT, and magnetic datasets, to support ongoing and future drilling programs.

Exploration Implications and Next Steps

The results of the geophysical reprocessing, AI-based prospectivity analysis, and commencement of high-definition ground magnetic surveying materially enhance the Company's understanding of the scale, architecture, and controls of mineralization at the Adelita Project. Algo Grande is now in the process of integrating multiple high-quality datasets to build a robust geological thesis for the system.

This integrated approach combines:

Reprocessed 3D magnetic, IP, and MT datasets

Results from the current drill program, representing the first use of oriented core drilling at Adelita

Ongoing surface mapping, sampling and upcoming trenching program

Geochemical data from soil and rock sampling programs

Together, these datasets are being incorporated into an evolving 3D geological and structural model to improve understanding of skarn geometry, continuity, and controls on mineralization. The objective is to systematically reduce geological uncertainty and generate well-constrained, de-risked drill targets.

Qualified Person

The disclosure of scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lorne Warner, P.Geo., who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43 -101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Warner is responsible for the technical content of this news release. Mr. Warner is independent of the Company.

About Algo Grande Copper Corp.

Algo Grande Copper Corp. is a growth-focused mineral exploration company advancing the Adelita Project - a district-scale, multi-system copper-gold-silver opportunity positioned in the prolific Arizona-Sonora copper belt.

The company is dedicated to unlocking the full mineral potential of this under-explored corridor through disciplined data-driven exploration, technical excellence, and a firm commitment to value creation for shareholders. The 5,895-hectare Adelita Project is anchored by the high-grade Cerro Grande Cu-Au-Ag skarn discovery, which exhibits strong continuity along a defined corridor extending over 6 kilometers. Reprocessing of legacy geophysical data and field mapping indicate the presence of a potential porphyry system at depth, suggesting a classic skarn-porphyry mineralization model similar to major deposits found throughout northwestern Mexico.

ON BEHALF OF ALGO GRANDE COPPER CORP.

Enrico Gay

Chief Executive Officer

Website: www.algo-grande.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Algo Grande to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the proposed use of proceeds of the Financing, the registration of title to the Concessions, business development, results of operations, and those listed in filings made by Algo Grande with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca). Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Algo Grande's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on Algo Grande's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward- looking statements. Algo Grande does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws.

