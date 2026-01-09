North Atlantic Titanium Announces Upsize of Private Placment Financing

Vancouver, January 9, 2026 - North Atlantic Titanium Corp. (CSE:NATO) (OTCPK: MUZU.F) (FSE:Y33) ("North Atlantic Titanium" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that, due to strong investor demand, the Company has upsized its previously announced non-brokered offering (the "Offering") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to $1,250,000 in a combination of:

a) up to $750,000 in units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.06 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"); and

b) up to $500,000 in flow-through units of the Company (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.08 per FT Unit. Each FT Unit will consist of one Common Share that will qualify as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act") and one Warrant (already completed as announced December 23, 2025).

Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.10 per Warrant Share at any time up to 24 months following the closing of the Offering.

The net proceeds from the sale of Units will be used to fund the initial option payment for the Everett titanium property in Quebec (the "Everett Property"), working capital and general corporate purposes. The gross proceeds from the sale of FT Units will be used for surface exploration, metallurgical testing, and verification of historical exploration work at the Everett Property. Upon permitting, diamond drilling is planned for selected locations in the northern extremity of the Everett oxide body.

The entire gross proceeds from the issue and sale of the FT Units will be used for Canadian Exploration Expenses ("CEE") as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" as such term is defined in the Tax Act (the "Qualifying Expenditures"), which will be incurred on or before December 31, 2026 and renounced with an effective date no later than December 31, 2025 to the initial purchasers of FT Units, and if the Qualifying Expenditures are reduced by the Canada Revenue Agency, the Company will indemnify each FT Unit subscriber for any additional taxes payable by such subscribers as a result of the Company's failure to fully renounce the Qualifying Expenditures as agreed.

The final tranche of the Offering is anticipated to close on January 16, 2026 ("Closing"), or such later date as the Company may determine. The Closing is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange").

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Dwayne Yaretz, CEO

North Atlantic Titanium Corp.

Phone: 778-709-3398

Email: info@natitanium.com

Website: www.natitanium.com

About North Atlantic Titanium Corp.

North Atlantic Titanium is a Canadian publicly traded exploration company focused on advancing the Everett titanium deposit in Quebec. The Company also holds a 100-per-cent interest in the Sleeping Giant South project, located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, approximately 75 kilometres south of Matagami, Que. As well, the Company is currently assessing two option agreements to acquire up to 80 per cent of the silver, zinc, lead XWG and LMM properties, and an exploration agreement at the WLG mine, all located in Henan province, China.

For more information, please visit our website at www.natitanium.com.

