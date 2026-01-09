Norsemont Provides 2025 Year-End Update and Appoints New CFO

Vancouver, January 9, 2026 - Norsemont Mining Inc. (CSE: NOM, OTC: NRRSF, FWB: LXZ1) ("Norsemont" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update highlighting 2025 milestones and upcoming initiatives at its 100%-owned Choquelimpie project in northern Chile having recently raised $15 million from new and existing strategic investors.

The Choquelimpie project is a past-producing gold-silver mine with historical heap leach production. On April 14, 2025, the Company published its initial mineral resource estimate of 2,184,000 indicated gold-equivalent ounces and 557,000 inferred gold-equivalent ounces in oxide stockpiles and deeper sulfides. The project benefits from extensive infrastructure including power, water, road access, camp facilities, and a 3,000 tonne-per-day mill. positioning it for rapid advancement toward production. Gold-Equivalent (AuEq) ounces (oz) have been calculated using a gold (Au) price of US$2,500/oz, silver (Ag) price of US$28/oz and copper (Cu) price of US$4.00/pound; and according to the following formula: AuEq oz = Au oz + (ozAg*AgPrice/AuPrice) + (CuGrade*CuPrice/AuPrice).

CEO Statement

Marc Levy, CEO of Norsemont, commented:



"We are pleased to end the year with the necessary capital on hand to advance the next stages of Choquelimpie towards an expanded resource and future production. We are in the planning stages of a comprehensive launch of our 2026 Phase 4 drill, environmental and metallurgical programs as we advance Choquelimpie toward its next stage of development. Looking ahead to 2026, our focus will shift to engineering and feasibility work, supported by continued team and board expansion. With technical leadership and our strong geological foundation, Norsemont is building a world-class team to advance this significant gold-silver-copper project."

Development Strategy

Norsemont has a two-pronged development plan.

1)Finalize plan to process stockpiles. 2)Systematically drill and expand the oxide and sulfide resources, while testing the copper porphyry potential deeper in the system.

Current Work Programs

To accomplish these objectives the Company is doing the following:

Oxide processing:

Develop a geological model for stockpiles and in-situ oxides - In progress

Define metallurgical characteristics of the above - In progress

Assess state of existing plant and refurbish as necessary - In progress

Evaluate structural controls on oxide mineralization through drilling - Up coming

Sulfide resource:

Drill deeper high-grade targets, utilizing historical data to increase the sulfide resource - Up coming

Copper porphyry:

Further assess the identified copper and gold porphyry systems situated below the sulfide gold mineralization - Up coming in 2026

Key Achievements in 2025

Raised in excess of $22 million, primarily from strategic investors to fund drilling, permitting, environmental studies and metallurgical programs

Published our initial MRE resource estimate with an indicated mineral resource estimate of 1,730,000 gold ounces, and 33,233,000 silver ounces and an inferred mineral resource of 446,000 gold ounces and 7,219,000 silver ounces for Choquelimpie.

Participated and presented at Centurion One 3rd Annual Bahamas Summit

Conducted Phase 3 diamond drill program

Expanded advisory, technical and management team with key appointments: David Flint - Chief Geologist: Over 35 years of experience, including as VP Exploration at Allied Nevada Gold, where he contributed to the Hycroft Mine's reserve expansion (10M oz Au, 450M oz Ag). He also held a key role in the discovery and development of the Grasberg Deposit during his 20 years at Freeport-McMoRan. Roman Flores - Lead Geologist, Chile: A Qualified Person with over 50 years of experience in Cu-Au-Ag-Fe exploration, including senior roles at Codelco, Bema Gold, Barrick Gold and other major firms. Susan Liddle - appointment as General Manager CFO Norsemont's Chilean subsidiary, Sociedad Contractual Minera Vilacollo (SCMV). She brings prior experience as CFO, Risk and Research Manager, and Head of Corporate Management across national and international banks and investment firms. Over the past three years with the Company, she has built strong relationships with the regulators, the local community and key stakeholders. Carolina Morgan - Environmental Permitting - Seasoned international project manager with extensive experience leading environmental assessments, securing complex permits, coordinating multidisciplinary teams, and managing regulatory agencies and community stakeholders for major energy and infrastructure projects. Charles Ross - CFO Nikolas Matysek - Director of Business Development Paul Matysek - Strategic Advisor to the board CEO.



Technical and Regulatory Progress

Metallurgical Testing: Norsemont has engaged AGS Cotecna (www.agslab.cl) to conduct metallurgical assessments and support testing strategies. AGS Cotecna serves clients including Antofagasta Minerals, Enami, Teck CDA, Gold Fields Salares, and others, and was recently awarded the laboratory contract for Minera Fénix (Rio2).

Permitting and Environmental Advisory: DAES Consultores (www.daesconsultores.cl) has been retained to manage drilling approvals for 2025 and beyond, and to guide the regulatory pathway for future project development.

Plant Assessment: Process Minerals Consulting (PMC) (www.processminerals.cl) and Akron Ingeniería (www.akron.cl ) completed a site visit from September 30-October 5 to evaluate the processing plant and infrastructure.

Near-Term Objectives 2026 (Next 12 Months)

Commence 2026 Phase 4 drill program in Q2 Norsemont's geological team to refine and prioritize drill targets under the supervision of David Flint and Roman Flores. Planning and preparations are underway to initiate the 2026 Phase 4 drilling program.

Test metallurgical samples, from stockpiles, previous drilling and announce results Q1 and ongoing

Test the identified copper and gold porphyry systems situated below the sulfide gold mineralization in Q2

Detailed Report on processing plant condition and costs to upgrade the plant in Q1

Publish 2025 drill program results in Q1

Expand the Norsemont team both technically and corporately in Q1

Publish an updated 43-101 resource estimate in Q4

Produce a PEA on our existing oxide production plans in Q4

Commencing our Environmental Impact Assessment in Q1

Qualified Person

David Flint, MSc, AIPG-CPG, a qualified person as defined in NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Norsemont also announces the appointment of Charles Ross as Chief Financial Officer. We would like to thank Kulwant Sandher for his services as CFO and wish him success in his next endeavor.

About Norsemont Mining Inc.

The Norsemont team comprises experienced natural resource professionals focused on growing shareholder value and developing its flagship project through to feasibility, with an indicated mineral resource estimate of 1,730,000, gold ounces, and 33,233,000 silver ounces and an inferred mineral resource of 446,000 gold ounces and 7,219,000 silver ounces for its Choquelimpie Gold-Silver-Copper project. Norsemont Mining owns a 100% interest in the Choquelimpie gold-silver-copper project in northern Chile, a past producing gold and silver mine with significant exploration upside. Choquelimpie has over 1,710 drill holes, with significant existing infrastructure, including roads, power, water, camp and a 3,000-tonne-per-day mill. Norsemont is committed to responsible and sustainable resource development, leveraging modern exploration techniques to unlock further value for all stakeholders.

