Enerev5 Metals Inc. Stakes Lithium-Focused Claims in Northeastern Nevada

Toronto, January 9, 2026 - Enerev5 Metals Inc. (TSX-V: ENEV) ("Enerev5" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has staked 81 mineral claims in northeastern Nevada, covering about 1,680 acres or 6.8 square kilometres across two claim blocks.

The newly staked claims are strategically located in close proximity to properties held by Surge Battery Metals Inc. ("Surge") and Peloton Minerals Corp. ("Peloton"), both of which are actively advancing lithium exploration programs in the region. Surge has reported the discovery of a significant lithium-in-clay deposit, while Peloton recently completed its maiden drill program, confirming the near-surface presence of clay or clay-bearing material to a vertical depth of at least 500 feet across a broad area of its property1.

Enerev5 staked the claims based on regional prospecting work and a comprehensive review of publicly available geological data and lithium exploration activity within this emerging district. The Company is evaluating an initial exploration program that may include geological mapping, soil geochemistry, prospecting, and surface geophysical surveys, subject to permitting and market conditions.

The acquisition aligns with Enerev5's strategy to identify and advance ethically sourced critical battery metals in stable, mining-friendly jurisdictions. Nevada is widely recognized as a leading lithium jurisdiction, with a stated objective to become the North American hub for the entire "Lithium Loop" supply chain - encompassing extraction, processing, battery manufacturing, and recycling2. This policy framework is intended to reduce U.S. reliance on foreign critical mineral supply, support clean energy initiatives, and drive long-term economic growth.

Northern Nevada hosts large, district-scale sediment-hosted lithium clay deposits, typically characterized by lithium enrichment within smectite- and illite-bearing claystone units in arid, closed-basin environments. These deposits are commonly associated with ancient volcanic systems, including the McDermitt Caldera, which hosts Lithium Americas Corp.'s Thacker Pass lithium-in-clay project, the world's largest known lithium deposit3. Lithium Americas is advancing Thacker Pass in partnership with General Motors and the U.S. Department of Energy, with the project designed to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate for domestic electric vehicle manufacturing.

Enerev5 believes its newly staked claims provide exposure to a highly prospective lithium district and represent an attractive early-stage opportunity consistent with the Company's long-term growth strategy.

Cautionary Statements

The Company cautions that mineralization on adjacent or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Company's claims. The Company notes that the presence of major deposits in the region does not imply that similar mineralization will be present on Enerev5's claims.

Website Update

Enerev5's corporate website is currently undergoing updates to reflect the Company's strategic focus on critical battery metals, including lithium exploration in Nevada. During this brief update period, website content will be temporarily unavailable. The updated website will provide additional information on Enerev5's projects, corporate objectives, and exploration strategy once the refresh is complete. Investors and other stakeholders may contact the Company's CEO, Errol Farr, at the contact information below.

1. Surge Battery Metals has reported the discovery and expansion of the Nevada North Lithium Project, described as the highest-grade lithium claystone resource in the United States. A September 2024 mineral resource estimate indicated 11.24 million tonnes of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) with an average grade of 3,010 ppm lithium, and a June 2025 Preliminary Economic Assessment estimated a $9.21 billion after-tax net present value. More information is available on the Surge Battery Metals website. Peloton Mineral provided an update on its maiden drill program in a press release dated December 10, 2025.

2. Nevada's objective to become the North American hub for the complete "Lithium Loop" is formally detailed in several state agency documents and executive strategic plans. For more details, please visit the following links, https://goed.nv.gov/lithium-loop/, https://www.unr.edu/tech-hub/lithium-loop, https://goed.nv.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/GOEDLithiumCycleGraphic_7172023.pdf

3. Lithium Americas states on its website that the Thacker Pass project in northern Nevada hosts the world's largest known measured lithium resource (Measured and Indicated) and reserve (Proven and Probable). This claim appears on the homepage, Investor Overview, Thacker Pass Overview, and About Us pages, and is included in press release boilerplates. For more details, visit Lithium Americas.

About Enerev5 Metals Inc.

Enerev5 Metals Inc. (TSX-V: ENEV) is a Canadian exploration company focused on the identification and development of critical battery metals projects in stable, mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's strategy is to build a portfolio of early-stage assets that have the potential to supply ethically-sourced metals essential to the global transition to clean energy. Enerev5 is currently advancing lithium exploration in northeastern Nevada and continues to evaluate additional opportunities in high-potential jurisdictions to support its long-term growth objectives.

For further information please contact:

Enerev5 Metals Inc.

Errol Farr, President and CEO

Email: efarr001@icloud.com

Tel: 647-296-1270

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", "forecasts", "budget", "schedule", "potential", "possible" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events, conditions or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the staking of the 81 claims located in the State of Nevada, the timing and content of upcoming work programs; geological interpretations; timing of the Company's exploration programs; and estimates of market conditions.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Certain important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among others: general economic conditions in Canada and globally; industry conditions; governmental regulation of the mining industry, including environmental regulation; geological, technical and drilling problems; unanticipated operating events; competition for and/or inability to retain drilling rigs and other services; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; volatility in market prices for commodities; liabilities inherent in the mining industry; changes in tax laws and incentive programs relating to the mining industry. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. There may be other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements contained herein.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, if untrue, could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies that may cause the Company's actual financial results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied herein.

