First Canadian Graphite Inc. Announces Commencement of Airborne EM and Magnetic Surveys and Expands Land Holdings

First Canadian Graphite Inc. (the "Company" or "FCI") (TSX-V: FCI; Frankfurt: BK2; OTC Pink: GBMIF) is pleased to announce that the airborne electromagnetic (EM) and magnetic surveys has commenced over its flagship Berkwood Graphite Project, located on the Quebec's North Shore, southwest of the Manicouagan Reservoir. Prospectair, an industry leader in Airborne Geophysical surveys, is executing the survey planned to cover five high priority targets to assess the probability and geographical scope of hosted graphite occurrences.

EM is the preferred geophysical method to locate highly conductive graphite orebodies and the ProspecTEM TDEM system developed by Prospectair is particularly well suited for this type of operation due to its specific ability to preferentially highlight the better surface conductors at or near surface and penetrate depth. While EM serves to identify potential graphite occurrences the magnetic component will help in tracing the geological structures and different rock types adding another layer of useful information for groundwork and anticipated drilling which will follow-up during Spring/Summer of 2026.

FCI is also pleased to announce that an additional 125 claims, 6769.41 hectares, have been staked in the surrounding and immediate area of its Berkwood project. This puts the total claims at the Berkwood Graphite Project at 315 claims covering 16,542 ha or 165.42 km. 2 The Company has already started reviewing the new claims and may add additional EM flyover plans to these additional properties. These additional claims represent a 72% increase in the Company's land holdings and makes First Canadian Graphite the largest land holder in the area.

Additional updates from the EM airborne survey and future plans for exploration and ground work will be released as available. The FCI team is excited to kick off 2026 with a strong program to further develop and expand potential on Berkwood's high quality, large flake graphite project.

The Berkwood Graphite project is comprised of several distinct separate claim blocks with most of them historically surface sampled and showing graphite at surface. To date only two of these claim blocks have been drilled by First Canadian, representing about only ten percent of the conductive anomalies on all of the claims. To date the 43-101 report is taken strictly from just Zone 1, one of the numerous properties. The Company plans on evaluating the results from the high resolution airborne EM and magnetic geophysical surveys to target a planned Spring/Summer drill program.

ABOUT FIRST CANADIAN GRAPHITE INC.

First Canadian Graphite Inc. is an exploration Company advancing its flagship Berkwood Graphite Project, located in northern Quebec, Canada. The Company has a 43-101 Resource Estimate Report revealing 3.2 million tonnes of indicated and inferred graphite, averaging grades of 17%.

Pessamit Innu First Nation

First Canadian Graphite respectfully acknowledges that the Berkwood Project is located within the traditional territory of the Pessamit Innu First Nation. The Company is committed to fostering respectful, transparent, and collaborative relationships with local Indigenous communities throughout the development process.

About the Berkwood Graphite Project

The Berkwood Graphite Project is located within the jurisdiction of Quebec, in the Manicouagan Regional County Municipality, three hours driving time from the city of Baie-Comeau. Easy access is provided via a major secondary road and numerous tertiary and forest roads that traverse the property.

The Zone 1 resource lies 8 km southwest of Nouveau Monde's deposit which has a $3.5 billion NPV on it. The Companies Zone 1 resource, and that of Nouveau Monde, share many similar geological characteristics, with the Zone 1 resource being of exceptionally high grade and coarse flake size by global standards.

The current mineral resource at the Berkwood Graphite Project includes in-pit constrained resource totaling 1,755,300 tonnes of indicated resources at 17.00 % Cgr and 1,526,400 tonnes in inferred resources at 16.39 % Cgr.

Table 2: In-pit Resource at Lac Gueret South Project (rounded numbers)

Current Resources (as of June 17th, 2019)

Minerals Resources Category Tonnage (Mt) Grade (% Cgr) Cgr (t) Cut off Indicated 1.76 17.0 299,200 6.81% Inferred 1.53 16.4 250,200 6.81%

The mineral resource estimates above are described in the technical report entitled, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate on the Lac Gueret South Graphite Property, Quebec, Canada. With an Effective date of June 30th, 2019, by Edward Lyons, PGeo., Florent Baril, ing., and Claude Duplessis, ing.

