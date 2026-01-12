DPM Metals Announces Filing of Technical Report for the ?oka Rakita Gold Project

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2026 - DPM Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM, ASX: DPM) (ARBN: 689370894) ("DPM" or "the Company") announces that the Company has filed a technical report for its ?oka Rakita gold project in Serbia (the "Report"). The purpose of the Report is to support the Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimate and feasibility study ("FS") for ?oka Rakita, as previously disclosed in the Company's news release dated November 26, 2025.

The Report has been prepared pursuant to the Canadian Securities Administrator's National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The Report and the November 26, 2025 news release are both available for review on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (www.dpmmetals.com). Readers are encouraged to refer to the risks, assumptions and key parameters identified in the Report with respect to, among other things, the Mineral Resources, Mineral Reserves and other estimates presented in relation to the FS for additional information.

About DPM Metals Inc.

DPM Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based international gold mining company with operations and projects located in Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia and Ecuador. Our strategic objective is to become a mid-tier precious metals company, which is based on sustainable, responsible and efficient gold production from our portfolio, the development of quality assets, and maintaining a strong financial position to support growth in mineral reserves and production through disciplined strategic transactions. This strategy creates a platform for robust growth to deliver above-average returns for our shareholders. DPM trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: DPM) and the Australian Securities Exchange as a Foreign Exempt Listing (symbol: DPM).

For further information please contact:

Jennifer Cameron

Director, Investor Relations

Tel: (416) 219-6177

jcameron@dpmmetals.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward looking statements" or "forward looking information" (collectively, "Forward Looking Statements") that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward Looking Statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "outlook", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or that state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms or similar expressions. The Forward Looking Statements in this news release relate to, among other things, the Company's strategic objectives. Forward Looking Statements are based on certain key assumptions and the opinions and estimates of management, as of the date such statements are made, and they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of DPM to be materially different from any other future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward Looking Statements. Such factors include, among others, those risk factors discussed or referred to in the documents (including without limitation DPM's most recent Annual Information Form) filed from time to time with the securities regulatory authorities in all provinces and territories of Canada and available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The reader has been cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors which may have been used. Although DPM has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward Looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that Forward Looking Statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. DPM's Forward Looking Statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and speak only as of the date hereof. Unless required by securities laws, DPM undertakes no obligation to update Forward Looking Statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on Forward Looking Statements.

Cautionary Note Regarding Mineral Exploration Results

DPM is not required to report on minerals exploration results, mineral resources and ore reserves in accordance with Chapter 5 of the ASX Listing Rules or the JORC Code 2012 due to DPM's Foreign Exempt Listing on the ASX. DPM's mineral reserves and mineral resources are prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum-Definition Standards adopted by the CIM Council on 10 May 2014, as required by Canadian securities regulatory authorities, which may differ from the requirements of the ASX Listing Rules and the JORC Code 2012.