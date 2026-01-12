Blue Sky Uranium Reports Positive Final Infill Drilling Results as It Advances Towards Prefeasibility-Feasibility Studies at Ivana Deposit, Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Vancouver, January 12, 2026 - Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTCQB: BKUCF), "Blue Sky" or the "Company") and Ivana Minerales S.A. ("IMSA", the operating company for the joint-venture between Blue Sky and a subsidiary of Corporacion America Group, "COAM") are pleased to report the complete results of the infill drilling program at the Ivana Deposit (as announced on June 16, 2025), Amarillo Grande Project in Rio Negro Province, Argentina. Completing the infill drill program was a key step identified in the recent Gap Analysis for moving the project forward towards prefeasibility (see Press Release November 26, 2025).

Nikolaos Cacos, Blue Sky President & CEO, commented, "The infill drilling program represents an important technical milestone for Ivana and it was completed on time for us to maintain the schedule established in our recent Gap Analysis. By tightening drill spacing in mineralized areas, the program provides increased geological confidence and valuable data to support ongoing and future technical studies."

The program included 328 holes totaling 4,959 metres of reverse circulation ("RC") drilling, with holes averaging 15 metres in depth (Figure 1). The objectives of the program were: 1. To confirm the continuity of the mineralization within the deposit; 2. To refine mineralization/deposit limits; and 3. To support upgrading the classification of some of the current inferred resources in a future mineral resource estimate update. To date, a total of 1,166 drill holes comprising 15,828 metres of RC drilling have been completed at the Ivana Deposit.

Table 1 presents the collar coordinates and collar data for the 328 holes, as well as selected intervals of uranium mineralization with at least 1m ≥30ppm U 3 O 8 . Assays results indicate that approximately 15% of the holes (51 holes) intercepted at least 1m @ 0.1% or 1,000ppm U 3 O 8 ; with values up to 1m @ 0.7% or 7,000ppm U 3 O 8 (in hole AGI-884). The program also includes drilling in an area of the deposit not previously tested due to access, including zones proximal to where the high-grade intervals were returned (see light blue outline on Figure 1). These results confirm the continuity of the high-grade horizons previously defined for the deposit in this area.

Highlight results for the entire infill program includes*:

4m averaging 4,368ppm U 3 O 8 in AGI-884, starting at 9m depth, including: 1m @ 7,003ppm U 3 O 8 , and 1m @ 6,237ppm U 3 O 8

O in AGI-884, starting at 9m depth, including: 2m averaging 4,433ppm U 3 O 8 at AGI-873, starting at 9m depth, including: 1m @ 5,918ppm U 3 O 8, and 1m @ 2,947ppm U 3 O 8

O at AGI-873, starting at 9m depth, including: 3m averaging 2,923ppm U 3 O 8 at AGI-880, starting at 11m depth, including: 1m @ 5,671ppm U 3 O 8, and 1m @ 2,069ppm U 3 O 8

O at AGI-880, starting at 11m depth, including: 1m averaging 4,162ppm U 3 O 8 at AGI-883, starting at 10m depth

O at AGI-883, starting at 10m depth 3m averaging 3,109ppm U 3 O 8 at AGI-1157, starting at 9m depth

O at AGI-1157, starting at 9m depth 2m averaging 3,065ppm U 3 O 8 at AGI-957, starting at 10m depth

*All holes were vertical, and the reported intervals are believed to represent true thickness.

Methodology and QA/QC

The drilling program was carried out by Patagonia Drilling using a FlexiROC D65 drill rig from Atlas Copco, an ore-control track-mounted rig adapted to reverse circulation with triple cyclone to reduce the dust loss during sampling and automatic sampling.

Samples were collected every metre and sent to ALS in Mendoza, Argentina for preparation by drying, crushing to 70% <2mm, riffle splitter 250g and pulverize to 85% <75 µm. Pulps were sent to ALS in Lima, Peru for analysis of multi-elements ultra-trace method combining four acid digestion with Inductively Coupled Plasma ("ICP") instrumentation. Digestion is performed on 0.25g of sample to quantitatively dissolve most geological materials. Analytical analysis is performed with combinations of ICP-AES (Atomic Emission Spectrometry) & ICP-MS (Mass Spectrometry). Approximately every 10th sample, blank, duplicate, or standard samples were inserted into the sample sequence for quality assurance/quality control ("QA/QC") purposes, summing 579 QAQC samples included at entire program (10.5%). The internal assessment of the QA/QC data for the infill program determined that the analytical results reported herein are within standard industry limits.

All the lab results were received and audited by external advisors Lions Gate Geological Consulting Inc. to verify the statistical correlation between previous results versus the current program to confirm that the quality of information reported herein maintained the standard good practices and are verifiable. The audit concluded that: "no significant differences exists between results generated by the various drilling campaigns and that the combined dataset is of sufficient quality and reliability to support future mineral resource estimations."

Qualified Persons

The technical contents of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Mr. Ariel Testi, CPG, who works for the Company and is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

About Ivana Minerales S.A.

Ivana Minerales S.A. is the operating company for the joint-venture between Blue Sky and its partner Abatare Spain, S.L.U. to advance the Ivana Uranium-Vanadium deposit in Rio Negro Province of Argentina. The activities of JVCO are subject to the earn-in transaction (the "Agreement") in which COAM will fund cumulative expenditures of US$35 million to acquire a 49.9% indirect equity interest in the Ivana deposit, and then has the further right to earn up to an 80% equity interest in JVCO by completion of a feasibility study and funding the costs and expenditures up to US$160,000,000 to develop and construct the project to commercial production, subject to the terms and conditions in the Agreement. JVCO also has a Call Option to acquire a 100% interest in all or part of certain exploration targets owned by Blue Sky's 100% held subsidiary, subject to certain conditions. For additional details, please refer to the News Release dated February 27, 2025, as well as the Company's latest Financial Statements & MD&A available at blueskyuranium.com.

About Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina. The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of uranium deposits into low-cost producers, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. Blue Sky's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company's recently optioned Corcovo project has potential to host an in-situ recovery ("ISR") uranium deposit. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

