Andina Copper Corp. Strengthens Technical Team with Key Appointments

Andina Copper Corp. ("Andina Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Joseph Salas as Vice President - Exploration and Gustavo Zulliger as Principal Consulting Geologist, adding significant technical expertise and extensive regional experience to the Company's executive and technical teams.

Joseph Salas - Vice President - Exploration

Joseph Salas is a Peruvian national geologist with over 30 years' experience across Latin America, specializing in copper-gold porphyry systems, epithermal systems and VMS deposits.

Most recently, Joseph served as Atico Mining's (TSXV:ATY) Vice President - Exploration, playing a pivotal role in the growth and expansion of the El Roble VMS mine in Chocó, Colombia and the La Plata VMS deposit in Ecuador. Previously, he held senior exploration roles with Barrick exploring for copper-gold porphyries in Colombia and Ecuador. In these roles, he gained extensive regional operational and technical experience directly applicable to Andina Copper's Cobrasco Project, also located in Chocó.

Working closely with the CEO and Board, Joseph Salas will lead the Company's technical team and exploration activities across the portfolio and play a key role supporting the Company's commitment to disciplined business development.

"I am confident and excited about the quality of projects Andina Copper has developed, and I look forward to being part of the next phase of the Company's growth." Joseph Salas, VP - Exploration.

Gustavo Zulliger - Principal Consulting Geologist

Gustavo Zulliger is an Argentine national with more than 30 years of international mineral exploration experience and is widely recognized as a leading South American porphyry copper specialist. He is a published author in the Journal of South American Earth Sciences, a long-standing member of the Society of Economic Geologists, and a Qualified Person (QP).

Most recently, Gustavo served as Exploration Director at McEwen Copper. Previously, he held Vice President and Director-level exploration roles across several Ivanhoe Group companies, including Kaizen Discovery, Cordoba Minerals, and the Maaden-Ivanhoe joint venture in Saudi Arabia. He has also held senior technical and leadership positions with Antofagasta Minerals, Rio Tinto, and BHP.

Gustavo has worked extensively across the Americas and other international jurisdictions, leading and reviewing exploration programs from grassroots through to advanced-stage projects. His experience includes direct involvement in the discovery, evaluation, and advancement of several significant porphyry systems and project acquisitions. Notably, he has held senior technical and leadership roles across the Argentine Andes, contributing to major porphyry systems such as Altar, Los Azules, Taca Taca, and Rincones de Araya, located proximal to Andina Copper's Piuquenes project.

Working closely with the CEO and Vice President of Exploration, Gustavo will support the design and execution of high-impact exploration programs, advise on the technical positioning of the Company's value proposition for potential strategic partners, and support the Company's ongoing business development.

"I'm excited by the quality of projects Andina Copper is currently drilling, as well as its exploration pipeline, and I look forward to supporting the Company during this exciting next phase." Gustavo Zulliger, Principal Consulting Geologist.

Joseph van den Elsen, President and CEO, commented:

"We are delighted to welcome Joseph and Gustavo to the Andina Copper team. Their combined technical expertise and regional operational experience will be invaluable as we enter a catalyst rich period with strong, exploration driven news flow being generated across all three of our projects. Drill bit exploration continues at pace at Piuquenes and Cobrasco, and follow-up exploration will shortly commence at Mantau. With significant concurrent programs running across our highly compelling project portfolio, 2026 promises to be an exciting time for Andina Copper shareholders".

Grant of Incentive Stock Options

The Company has granted a total of 2,000,000 stock options. 666,666 stock options are exercisable at $0.735, 666,666 are exercisable at $0.92 and 666,667 are exercisable at $1.10.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD Joseph van den Elsen President & Chief Executive Officer joseph@andinacopper.com Jordan Webster VP - Technical Communications jordan@andinacopper.com For further updates, follow Andina Copper or subscribe to the Company's announcements: Mailing List | Andina Copper LinkedIn | Andina Copper X | Andina Copper Instagram

ABOUT ANDINA COPPER

Andina Copper Corporation is a unique South America-focused copper explorer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV:ANDC), Frankfurt (FSE: FIR), and OTC (OTCQB: PMMCF) exchanges.

The Company holds two significant discoveries along the world's premier copper producing Andean porphyry belt in Argentina and Colombia, and a compelling undrilled copper-gold target in the prolific copper production district of the Coastal Cordillera of Chile.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events or developments that Andina Copper expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will" or "may" occur. These statements are subject to various risks. Although Andina Copper believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guaranteeing of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSXV nor the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

