Integral Metals Provides 2025 Year-in-Review and Outlines 2026 Exploration Plans

CALGARY, Jan. 12, 2026 - Integral Metals Corp. (CSE: INTG | OTC: ITGLF | FSE: ZK9) (the "Company" or "Integral") is pleased to provide a year-in-review summary of exploration activities completed in 2025, along with an outlook on planned technical work and exploration priorities for 2026. In 2025, Integral focused on advancing its understanding of its flagship KAP Project in the Northwest Territories, while continuing to evaluate its broader portfolio of rare earth element ("REE") exploration assets in Manitoba and Montana.

"In 2025, we methodically advanced our understanding of our KAP Project and positioned the project for further technical progress. In 2026, our priority is de-risking through focused studies and targeted work programs, while maintaining a disciplined approach across our broader portfolio," said Paul Sparkes, Chief Executive Officer of Integral Metals.

The KAP Project

Exploration activities in 2025 were primarily directed toward advancing the geological understanding of the KAP Project, which hosts zinc-, gallium-, and germanium-bearing mineralization associated with a Mississippi Valley-type ("MVT") and/or carbonate replacement deposit ("CRD") system. Work completed during the year built on prior drilling and surface programs, with an emphasis on strengthening the project's technical foundation and informing future exploration strategies. The 2025 program focused on geological interpretation, integration of drilling results into the project database, and continued refinement of the evolving geological model to improve confidence in the distribution and controls of mineralization across the property.

In 2026, the Company anticipates a technically focused program at KAP aimed at further de-risking the project and advancing it toward the next stage of evaluation. Planned work under consideration includes detailed mineralogical and metallurgical studies on drill samples collected during previous programs, re-assaying select historical drill core from the 1970s to modern analytical standards for inclusion in the project database, and continued refinement of the geological model. In addition, the Company is evaluating a return to the field for further soil sampling and potential drill expansion to test priority target areas identified through integrated interpretation.

The Burntwood Project

The Burntwood Project remained under technical review in 2025, following completion of ground-based geochemical and geophysical surveys in 2024 that identified areas of interest warranting further evaluation. The Company is assessing the merits of a small-scale drill program in 2026 to test discrete anomalies outlined by the previous survey results. Any such program would be designed to provide an initial subsurface evaluation of these targets and to determine whether further exploration is warranted.

Woods Creek Project

The Company also continued to review historical data and prior surface results from the Woods Creek Project in Montana while assessing the most effective next steps for advancing exploration. Integral is considering additional surface-based work in 2026 to better delineate carbonatite dykes across the property. Potential work includes expanded geological mapping and sampling, complemented by an unmanned aerial vehicle ("UAV")-based magnetic survey to assist in identifying additional prospective structures and refining target areas.

Qualified Person Statement

Scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Integral Metals' Vice-President of Exploration, Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo. (NWT #L5387), a Qualified Person as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

For a further discussion of the Company's QA/QC and data verification procedures and processes, please see the technical report entitled, Technical Report on the KAP Property, Mackenzie Mountains, Northwest Territories, Canada, a copy of which may be obtained under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

On Behalf of the Board Directors

Paul Sparkes

Chief Executive Officer

825-414-3163

info@integralmetals.com

ABOUT INTEGRAL METALS CORP.

Integral is an exploration stage company, engaged in the business of mineral exploration for critical minerals, including gallium, germanium, and rare earth elements, with the goal of contributing to the development of a domestic supply chain for these minerals. Integral holds properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions in Canada and the United States of America, including the Northwest Territories, Manitoba and Montana, where it has received regulatory support for its exploration efforts.

