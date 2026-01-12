NatBridge to Expand Mineral Claim Base with Binding Letter of Intent for Additional Cahuilla Gold Project Parcels

Burnaby, January 12, 2026 - NatBridge Resources Ltd. (CSE: NATB) (OTCID: NATBF) (FSE: GI80) ("NatBridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it entered into a Binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") on January 9, 2026 with Teras Resources Ltd. USA ("Teras") for the proposed acquisition of 3 additional deeded Parcels of land (collectively, the "Parcels"), which form part of the Cahuilla Gold Project in Imperial County, California. The LOI builds on its mineral rights purchase agreement announced on October 21, 2025 and advances the consolidation of deeded mineral interests within the project area. This LOI replaces prior arrangements and sets out the framework for the definitive agreement for the acquisition of these Parcels.

"We are excited to take this next step with Teras and further strengthen our position at the Cahuilla Gold Project with the addition of these three Parcels," commented Steve Moses, CEO of NatBridge Resources Ltd. "This LOI reflects our commitment to disciplined growth, the continued consolidation of deeded mineral interests at Cahuilla, and our ongoing collaboration with Teras. We look forward to working together to finalise the definitive agreement and advance the project in a way that delivers long-term benefits to our shareholders and stakeholders."

Joseph Carrabba, CEO of Teras Resources, added: "We are pleased to be moving forward with NatBridge on this important transaction. The entry into this LOI demonstrates the constructive relationship between our teams and our shared vision for the future development of the Cahuilla Gold Project. We look forward to continuing our work together as we progress towards a definitive agreement."

In consideration for the acquisition of the Parcels, NatBridge shall pay Teras USA a purchase price premised upon the previously announced Phase 1 acquisition of Parcels 45 and 46, and which will be determined by reference to the gold resource estimate to be set out in a National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") compliant technical report (the "Technical Report") with respect to the subsurface mineral rights encompassing the Parcels.

Consequent to the shareholder update of December 9, 2025, the Company contracted Capps Geoscience LLC to prepare the Technical Report, as required by the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC"). The Technical Report will be submitted to the BCSC on completion for review, following which it will be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ in order to fulfill requirements established under the Cease Trade Order issued on December 4, 2025.

Closing of the transaction is subject to customary conditions, satisfactory completion of due diligence, receipt of all required regulatory approvals, and compliance with all applicable legal requirements. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed as proposed.

About NatBridge Resources Ltd.

NatBridge Resources Ltd. (CSE: NATB) (OTCID: NATBF) (FSE: GI80) is a publicly traded Canadian company, also listed in the United States and Germany, leading the gold resource supply side of NatGold Digital Ltd.'s ("NatGold Digital") revolutionary, patent-pending digital gold tokenization ecosystem. This innovative approach redefines how gold's value can be captured through tokenization, eliminating extraction and its environmental, social, and financial costs through a blockchain-powered, eco-friendly digital mining process. NatBridge's strategy is focused on the supply side of the NatGold ecosystem. By acquiring gold resources that meet the qualification criteria of NatGold Digital, in accordance with NatGold Digital's strict token certification standards, NatBridge is establishing itself as a key player in this industry - operating at the intersection of three major global investment trends: gold, sustainable investing, and the tokenization of real-world assets.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

