Northern Lights Advances Corporate Governance with Appointment of Lisa Thompson as Director

Vancouver - Northern Lights Resources Corp. (the "Company") announces that Mr. Graham Keevil has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors, effective January 7, 2026. The Company further announces the appointment of Mrs. Lisa Thompson to its Board of Directors.

The Board and management would like to sincerely thank Mr. Keevil for his valuable contributions and dedicated service during his tenure as a director and wishes him continued success in his future endeavors.

The Company is pleased to welcome Mrs. Lisa Thompson to the Board of Directors. Mrs. Thompson brings more than 20 years of experience as a corporate and securities paralegal, working with both large and small public companies listed on U.S. and Canadian stock exchanges. For the past five years, she has provided corporate secretarial and governance consulting services to U.S. and Canadian issuers. Mrs. Thompson has also served on various non-profit boards and committees, contributing her expertise in governance and compliance. She is a co-founder of Meraki Corporate Services, based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The Board believes that Mrs. Thompson's extensive experience in corporate governance, regulatory compliance, and public company administration will be a strong asset to the Company as it continues to advance its strategic objectives.

Qualified Person

Steven McMullan, P. Geo. supervised the preparation of and reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr McMullan is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

For Further Information

Luka Capin, Chief Executive Officer

Email: ir@northernlightsresources.com

Tel: +1 647 625 8669

About Northern Lights Resources Corp.

Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented exploration and development company advancing three key projects: the Horetzky Copper Project, located in the Babine Porphyry belt of central British Columbia, the Pup Copper Project in the Yukon and the 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona. Northern Lights also holds a 1% NSR royalty on the Medicine Springs Silver Project in Nevada optioned and operated by Torex Gold Resources Inc.

Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE and on the OTC under the ticker "NLRCF". This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering and the Company's future exploration activities and corporate plans. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", or similar expressions, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", or "will" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this news release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to exploration activities, changes in market conditions, and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure filings available on SEDAR+. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.