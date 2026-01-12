Highwood Asset Management Ltd. Announces Wilson Creek Operational Update

Wilson Creek Operational Update

Highwood Asset Management Ltd., ("Highwood" or the "Company") (TSXV: HAM) is pleased to announce an operational update regarding its Wilson Creek operations. As previously announced, Highwood drilled 2 gross (~1.8 net) booked locations in the fourth quarter of 2025. The 102/13-02-043-06W5 (the "13-02 well") and the 100/11-33-042-05W5 (the "11-33 well") were completed and brought onstream late in the fourth quarter of 2025. The wells achieved a cycle time of approximately 50 days with associated capital costs being around 10% below budget.

Over the first three weeks of production, the 13-02 and 11-33 combined, averaged 1,700 bbls/d light oil and 2,400 boe/d (85% liquids) including associated gas and natural gas liquids (1,450 bbls/d and 1,950 boe/d net). Over the past ten days production from the 13-02 well has averaged gross production of 900 bbls/d light oil (698 bbls/d net) and 1,500 boe/d including associated gas and natural gas liquids (1,163 boe/d net). In that same time frame, the 11-33 well has averaged gross production of 900 bbls/d light oil (900 bbls/d net) and 1,110 boe/d including associated gas and natural gas liquids (1,110 boe/d net). In aggregate the company expects the wells to pay out in less than 3 months yielding projected recycle ratios of greater than 3.5 at current strip pricing.(1)(2)

Highwood continues to be encouraged by the results from the Basal Belly River play in its portfolio and the recent successes reinforce the Company's confidence in our inventory. The Company currently carries 16.5 net booked and 13 net unbooked locations in Wilson Creek.

Corporately, Highwood's current total company production is greater than 6,300 boe/d. Depending on market conditions, the Company plans to drill 1-3 additional wells in the first quarter of 2026 in the Basal Belly River Horizon.

Notes to Highlights: (1) See ‎"Caution Respecting Reserves Information"‎ (2) Based on Management's projections (not Independent Qualified Reserves Evaluators' forecasts) and applying the following pricing ‎assumptions: WTI: ‎‎US$57.00/bbl; MSW Diff: ‎‎US$3.75/bbl; AECO: C$2.50/GJ; 0.735 CAD/USD‎.

ADVISORIES

Short Term Results. References in this press release to production test rates, initial test production rates, 21-day initial production rates and other short-term production rates that are useful in confirming the presence of hydrocarbons; however, such rates are not determinative of the rates at which such wells will commence production and decline thereafter and are not indicative of long term performance or of ultimate recovery. While encouraging, readers are cautioned not to place reliance on such rates in calculating the aggregate production for Highwood. A pressure transient analysis or well-test interpretation has not been carried out in respect of all wells. Accordingly, the Company cautions that the test results should be considered to be preliminary.

Currency. All amounts in this press release are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

