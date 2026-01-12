Vision Lithium Proposes Share Consolidation

Val-d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2026) - Vision Lithium Inc. (TSXV: VLI) (OTCQB: ABEPF) (FSE: 1AJ2) (the "Company" or "Vision Lithium") it has mailed the meeting materials in connection with its annual general and special meeting of shareholders of the Company to be held on January 30, 2026 (the "Meeting "). The Meeting materials, including the management information circular dated December 24, 2025 (the "Circular"), are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.visionlithium.com.

At the Meeting, among other things, shareholders will be asked to consider a resolution approving a consolidation (the "Consolidation") of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares") on the basis on the basis of a consolidation ratio to be selected by the Company's board of directors, within a range of between ten (10) pre-Consolidation Common Shares for one (1) post-Consolidation Common Share and fifteen (15) pre-Consolidation Common Shares for one (1) post-Consolidation Common Share (the "Consolidation Proposal"). If the Consolidation Proposal is approved, no more than one Consolidation will take place and there will be no successive share consolidations without the further approval of the Company's shareholders. Moreover, if the Consolidation Proposal is approved, the Consolidation would only be implemented, if at all, upon a determination by the Company's board of directors that it is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders, at that time.

Background and Reasons for the Consolidation

The Company's board of directors is seeking shareholder approval to implement the Consolidation because it believes that the resultant increase to the trading price of the Common Shares from effecting the Consolidation could potentially, and principally, broaden the pool of investors that may consider investing or be able to invest in the Company.

The Company anticipates that the Consolidation may result in certain additional ancillary benefits. Achieving a higher market price for the Common Shares through the Consolidation could enhance the Company's comparability against its peers on per share metrics, as well as minimizing price volatility of the Common Shares. The Consolidation could also attract investors whose internal investment policies prohibit or discourage them from purchasing stocks trading below a certain minimum price. The Consolidation may also increase analysts and brokers interest as policies governing analysts and brokers may discourage following or recommending companies with lower stock prices. In addition, brokerage houses and institutional investors may have internal policies and practices that either prohibit them from investing in lower-priced stocks or tend to discourage individual brokers from recommending lower-priced stocks to their customers, in part because processing of trades in lower-priced stocks may be economically unattractive.

Proposed Consolidation Ratios

If the Consolidation is approved and implemented, its principal effect will be to proportionately decrease the number of issued and outstanding Common Shares by a factor equal to the consolidation ratio selected by the board of directors. As of the date hereof (and as at the record date for the Meeting at the close of business on December 24, 2025), the last closing price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") was $0.02 and there are 293,019,151 Common Shares issued and outstanding. Based on the number of Common Shares currently issued and outstanding, immediately following the completion of the Consolidation, for illustrative purposes only, depending on the Consolidation ratio selected, the number of Common Shares then issued and outstanding (disregarding any resulting fractional Common Shares) will be as follows:

Share Consolidation Ratio Approximate Percentage

Reduction in Common Shares

Outstanding Common Shares Outstanding 10:1 90% 29,301,915 15:1 93.33% 19,534,610

Note:

(1) The exact number of Common Shares outstanding after the Consolidation will vary based on the elimination of fractional shares, and certain other factors, as more fully detailed in the Circular.

The exercise or conversion price and/or the number of Common Shares issuable under any other outstanding convertible securities of the Company, including under outstanding incentive stock options, common share purchase warrants, agent compensation options, and any other similar securities of the Company will be proportionately adjusted upon the implementation of the Consolidation, in accordance with the terms of such securities, on the same basis as the Consolidation.

The Board is recommending that shareholders approve the Consolidation Proposal at the Meeting. The Company is not expected to change its name or trading symbol in conjunction with the Consolidation Proposal. The Consolidation is subject to regulatory approval, including approval of the TSXV, at the time of the proposed Consolidation.

About Vision Lithium Inc.

Vision Lithium Inc. is a junior exploration company focused on exploring and developing high quality mineral assets including lithium and copper in Canada. The Company is led by skilled and qualified mineral exploration experts and business professionals with a deep understanding of the battery materials market, which is driven by lithium-ion batteries. Vision Lithium completed a PEA on its Sirmac lithium project in 2023. The Company is committed to discovering new, world-class assets and bringing these assets to production, starting with its advanced Sirmac lithium property in Québec and Godslith lithium property located in Manitoba, and a group of base metal rich Ni-Cu-Co and/or Cu-Zn-Ag-Au properties in eastern Québec and New Brunswick.

For further information on the Company, please visit our website at www.visionlithium.com or contact us at info@visionlithium.com.

NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSXV) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the timing and ability of the Company, if at all, to obtain final acceptance of the Consolidation from the TSXV and objectives, goals or future plans. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required regulatory approvals; changes in equity markets; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280103