NV Gold Announces Grant of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, January 12, 2026 - NV Gold Corp. (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company"), announces that it has granted an aggregate of 700,000 stock options to certain directors, officers and employees of the Company at a price of $0.22 per share for a period of five years. The options are subject to regulatory approval and are granted under the Company's stock option plan.

NV Gold Corporation is a well-organized exploration company with ~24.2 million shares issued and no debt. NV Gold has 12 exploration projects in Nevada, and one in Switzerland. The Company has three priority projects including Slumber, Triple T and SW Pipe. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Reno, Nevada and is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries in Nevada, USA. Leveraging its expansive property portfolio, its highly experienced in-house technical team, and its extensive geological data library, 2026 promises to be highly productive for NV Gold.

