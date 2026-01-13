Blue Lagoon Engages Hillside Media for Corporate Awareness Digital Marketing

Vancouver, January 12, 2026 - Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (CSE: BLLG; OTCQB: BLAGF; FSE: 7BL) announces that as the Company advances its transformation from an exploration-stage company to a gold producer, it has engaged Hillside Consulting and Media Inc. ("Hillside"), located at 474 Main Street, Penticton, British Columbia (Stephen Giberson, CEO; hillsideconsultingmedia@gmail.com), to provide marketing and distribution services aimed at enhancing market visibility and corporate awareness. Hillside is an arm's-length service provider to the Company.

Under the agreement, Hillside will provide digital marketing services designed to enhance market visibility, including search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click advertising (PPC), e-mail marketing, YouTube, and social media channels. The engagement is for a six-month term commencing January 13, 2026 and ending July 13, 2026. All media disseminated by Hillside will be generated using publicly available information. The Company has agreed to pay Hillside a cash fee of $200,000 plus applicable taxes. No securities will be issued as compensation for the services. To the best of the Company's knowledge, Hillside does not currently own any securities of the Company.

About Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.

Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (CSE: BLLG; FSE: 7BL; OTCQB: BLAGF) is a Canadian-based, well-funded, growth-oriented mining company producing from its 100% owned Dome Mountain Gold Mine near Smithers, British Columbia. Led by a team with deep mining and finance experience, the Company operates in one of the world's most attractive mining jurisdictions.

In February 2025, Blue Lagoon achieved a major milestone with the granting of a full mining permit - one of only nine issued in British Columbia since 2015 - and has since commenced underground mining operations. Mineralized material from Dome Mountain is processed under a long-term toll milling agreement with Nicola Mining. Beginning in H1 2026, the Company plans to reinvest internally generated cash flow into near-mine and regional exploration to further expand its resource base on its extensive property.

With a strong commitment to sustainability, community, and First Nation engagement, Blue Lagoon's objective is to be a profitable, cash-flowing gold producer while creating lasting value for shareholders and stakeholders alike.

The Company is not basing its production decision at Dome Mountain on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability. The production decision is based on having existing mining infrastructure, past bulk sampling and processing activity, and the established mineral resource. The Company understands that there is increased uncertainty, and consequently a higher risk of failure, when production is undertaken in advance of a feasibility study.

