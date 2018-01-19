Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
Triumph Gold to Exhibit at AME BC Roundup Core Shack on January 24 & 25

15:15 Uhr  |  CNW

TSX.V: TIG
OTCMKTS: TIGCF
Frankfurt: 8N61

VANCOUVER, Jan. 19, 2018 /CNW/ - Triumph Gold Corp., (TSX-V: TIG) (OTCMKTS: TIGCF) ("Triumph Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at the AME BC Roundup Core Shack on Wednesday, January 24 and Thursday, January 25. The conference is being held at the Vancouver Trade and Convention Centre West, 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver, BC.

Triumph Gold will be displaying drill core from its 2017 Freegold Mountain project, Yukon at booth number 816.

About Triumph Gold Corp.

Triumph Gold Corp. is a growth oriented Canadian-based precious metals exploration and development company. Triumph Gold Corp. is focused on creating value through the advancement of the district scale Freegold Mountain project in Yukon. For maps and more information, please visit our website www.triumphgoldcorp.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Signed "Paul Reynolds"
Paul Reynolds, President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors - including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts, the completion of due diligence and the results of exploration activities - that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Triumph Gold Corp.



Contact
John Anderson, Chairman, Triumph Gold Corp., (604) 218-7400, janderson@triumphgoldcorp.com; Nancy Massicotte, IR Pro Communications Inc., (604) 507-3377, nancy@irprocommunications.com
Triumph Gold Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.triumphgoldcorp.com


