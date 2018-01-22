Nickel Creek Platinum Reports Encouraging Results of Phase 2 Metallurgical Program

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2018 /CNW/ - Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the updated Phase 2 Metallurgical Program, performed by Expert Process Solutions ("XPS"), yielded encouraging results indicating potential viability of separating saleable copper and nickel concentrates at the Company's 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project, located in the Yukon Territory of Canada. XPS is a technical consultancy firm that has extensive experience in flowsheet development and copper-nickel separation and is conducting the metallurgical test work on behalf of Nickel Creek. The results of the optimization and batch scale testing were highlighted in a recent XPS Bulletin (Issue 19, accessible via the website link below), a semi-annual industry magazine which summarizes technical achievements of the ongoing XPS projects. Diane R. Garrett, Nickel Creek's President and CEO, commented: "We are thrilled to receive this positive update from XPS. Efficient separation of copper and nickel concentrates has the potential to achieve enhanced recovery of saleable metals and thus improve potential project economics, which is particularly important in the environment of escalating metal prices. While we understand it is early days, we believe this update and the continued metallurgical work being performed by XPS, represent an important next step in the process of unlocking further value from our project."

The Company commenced its Phase 2 Metallurgical Program in September 2017 with an initial focus on flowsheet optimization and batch scale testing to determine the viability of split concentrate production prior to advancing to Mini Pilot Plant ("MPP") steady state testing. As noted in the XPS Bulletin, at this stage of project development, with limited sample and relatively low mass pulls to concentrate, it was important to use open-circuit batch scale testing to develop split factors for a closed-circuit simulation. The bulk concentrate produced in open-circuit separation was also assessed by QEMSCAN (Quantitative Evaluation of Minerals by Scanning Electron Microscopy) to confirm mineralogy and compare theoretical grade/recovery relationship with that of the closed-circuit simulation projections. This metal split factor approach, combined with a confirmation of mineralogy, facilitates advanced evaluation of the conditions required to achieve effective concentrate separation and determine targets for future work.

The results of batch scale metallurgical testing were encouraging and, although preliminary in nature, indicate the potential for the production of separate saleable copper and nickel concentrates. The ultimate grades and recovery of the concentrates produced by Cu-Ni separation will be dependent on tests of bulk concentrate processed through steady state evaluation in the MPP. The MPP testing is expected to commence in Q1/18 utilizing the bulk of the drilled-out material earmarked for metallurgical testing.

In addition to the XPS metallurgical test work outlined in the XPS Bulletin, the Company and XPS are working on flowsheet optimization inclusive of the rougher flotation circuit, grind, reagent additions, and magnetic separation. During the course of testing to date, flowsheet refinements produced metallurgical results consistent with previously reported information, but with a coarser grind, optimized flotation capacity and at lower reagent costs. As a result, these refinements could have the potential of favourably impacting both the capital requirements and operating costs of the project. Nickel Creek intends to include the flowsheet improvements into the MPP testing this quarter.

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP; OTCQX: NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw project with a view to creating Canada's next world-class nickel sulphide mine. The project has exceptional access to infrastructure, located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which further offers year-round access to deep-sea shipping ports in southern Alaska.

The Company is led by a management team with a proven track record of successful discovery, development, financing and operation of large-scale projects. Our vision is to create value for our stakeholders through development of the Nickel Shäw project into a leading North American nickel, copper and PGM producer.

The technical information disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Gordon Marrs, P. Eng., who is a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and an independent consultant to the Company. Please see technical report dated June 26, 2017, filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com, for a description of data verification and QA/QC procedures.

The technical information disclosed in the article entitled, "XPS develops Copper-Nickel Separation for Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.", contained in XPS Bulletin Issue 19, was reviewed and approved on behalf of the Company by Gordon Marrs, P. Eng., who is a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and an independent consultant to the Company. Please see technical report dated June 26, 2017, filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com, for a description of data verification and QA/QC procedures.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information". Forward-looking information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology, or negative connotations thereof. All information in this release, other than information of historical facts, including, without limitation, regarding the results of the Phase 2 Metallurgical Program and other technical test work, the potential to separate bulk concentrate into a copper and nickel concentrate, the potential to produce separate saleable copper and nickel concentrates, the potential for favourable impacts to project capital requirements and operating costs, the potential to unlock value from the Nickel Shäw Project, the timing of commencement of MPP testing, and general future plans and objectives for the Company and the Nickel Shäw Project, are forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such expectations are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company and the key assumptions, risks and challenges with respect to the forward-looking information discussed herein, and about our business in general, investors should review the Company's most recently filed annual information form, and other continuous disclosure filings which are available at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

