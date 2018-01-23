Diane R. Garrett Appointed Board Member and Chair of Revival Gold Inc.

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan 23, 2018) - Revival Gold Inc. (TSX VENTURE:RVG)(OTCQB:RVLGF) ("Revival Gold" or the "Company"), a growth focused gold exploration and development company, announces the appointment of Diane R. Garrett, Ph.D., as a member and Chair of the Company's Board of Directors.

Dr. Garrett has over 20 years of experience in the mining industry and an exceptional track record for developing projects, building companies and creating considerable value for shareholders. Most recently, Dr. Garrett was President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Romarco Minerals Inc. ("Romarco"), a Toronto Stock Exchange listed company which was acquired by OceanaGold Corp. (TSX:OGC)(ASX:OGC)(NZX:OGC) in 2015 for a final transaction value of over C$550 million. As CEO of Romarco, Dr. Garrett restructured the company and built and led the team that developed a world class mining project in the United States from exploration through to final feasibility, permitting and into construction.

Dr. Garrett has extensive experience in executive management and advanced academic credentials in the mining and petroleum industries, including a Masters degree in Mineral Economics and a Ph.D. in Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin. Dr. Garrett is currently the President and Chief Executive Officer of Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX:NCP) and a member of the Board of OceanaGold Corp.

Hugh Agro, President & CEO of Revival Gold, stated, "We are absolutely delighted to have Diane join the Company. Diane's previous experience with brownfields development in the United States and building a growing new gold company is directly applicable to the future we envision for Revival Gold".

The addition of Dr. Garrett to the Company's Board of Directors and her appointment as Chair separates the roles of President & CEO and Chairman at Revival Gold, increases the number of the Company's non-executive directors to five of six, and achieves the objective of strengthening the Board's overall calibre, diversity and skill set.

Subject to regulatory approval, Revival Gold has granted 125,000 incentive stock options to Dr. Garrett pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.75 per share for a period of five years.

About Revival Gold Inc.

Revival Gold Inc. is a growth-focused gold exploration and development company. The Company has the right to acquire a 100% interest in Meridian Beartrack Co., owner of the former producing Beartrack Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. Revival also owns rights to a 100% interest in the neighbouring Arnett Creek Gold Project.

In addition to its interests in Beartrack and Arnett Creek, the Company is pursuing other gold exploration and development opportunities and holds a 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah.

Cautionary Statement

