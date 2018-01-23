Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
Morgan Resources Corp. Acquires Jekyll & Hyde Brand Builders, Joins the Cannabis Sector and Lists on the CSE

23.01.2018  |  Newsfile
Toronto, January 23, 2018 - Morgan Resources Corp. (CSE: JH) (the "Company" or "Morgan Resources") announced today that its common shares will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange at the open on January 23, 2018. The Company recently acquired Jekyll & Hyde Brand Builders ("Jekyll & Hyde"), a consumer engagement and marketing service agency focused on the cannabis sector. At the Company's upcoming Annual and Special Shareholder Meeting to be held on March 22, 2018, the Company plans to change its name to Jekyll & Hyde Cannabis Group.

In October of 2017, Morgan Resources announced that it had executed an agreement for a business combination (the "Transaction") with Jekyll & Hyde, a private Ontario corporation. The Transaction was completed after the Company delisted from the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange and it took the form of three-cornered amalgamation of Jekyll & Hyde, Morgan Resources and a wholly owned subsidiary of Morgan Resources.

Jekyll & Hyde, incorporated in Ontario on August 30, 2017, is located in Toronto, Ontario and converges the talents, expertise and commercial networks of two successful strategy/marketing/branding firms in the North American business sector. Jekyll & Hyde is led by Kerry Harris, Chief Executive Officer, Jayne Beckwith, Chief Operating Officer and Luvlina Sanghera, Chief Creative Officer. Ms. Harris is a seasoned senior brand, marketing/communications and strategy executive who was the former President of the Canadian business unit of major global PR agency Weber Shandwick. Ms. Beckwith is a highly skilled, senior brand strategist with deep roots in research and data collection and has extensive experience in design and branding. Ms. Sanghera is a dynamic and experienced cannabis professional, marketing and design executive who was the founder and creative head of Brand Deviance.

Jekyll & Hyde will encompass three arms; the acquisition group, the agency (Brand Builders) and a third arm, a yet to be launched, digital platform. The company plans to be active acquirers in the cannabis sector.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the Listing Statement prepared in connection with the Transaction and filed on SEDAR, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of Morgan Resources Corp. should be considered highly speculative.

For more information, please contact Ms. Kerry Harris, CEO at (416) 816- 6195



Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
