Wealth Receives Positive Geophysical Results for the Trinity Lithium Brine Project, Northern Chile

Figure 1: 3D visualization viewed from the southwest looking northeast. Draped 1D inversion model sections of resistivity from the TEM survey beneath the semi-transparent satellite image over topography. Line 2 is highlighted and shown as a section below (Figure 2).



Figure 2: TEM survey Line 2, 1D inversion model resistivity section, with a 2x vertical exaggeration.



Figure 3: Project location map. Original Wealth concessions outlined in green. Outline of Pacana Concessions outlined in red. TEM survey line locations shown in white, with Line 2 labelled.





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wealth Minerals Ltd. (the “Company” or “Wealth”) (TSXV:WML)(OTCQB:WMLLF)(SSE:WMLCL)(Frankfurt:EJZN), reports that it has received positive results from geophysical surveys conducted on and around certain concessions (the “Project”) in the Company’s Trinity project that comprise a portion of the Trinity project, and has identified a high-priority drill target for planned testing in March 2018.

“This is a Tier 1 property and, within the extensive Wealth property portfolio, it is one of the properties with potentially the highest-grade lithium brines. It has been known for some time that the surface brines in this basin grade up to 425 mg/l lithium,” stated Henk van Alphen, Wealth’s CEO. “Now, the results of the extensive geophysical survey completed for Wealth have shown that there is a thick, highly conductive layer underlying the surface brines, beginning at 50m below surface and extending to at least 300m below surface. Wealth intends to drill test this anomaly in Q1 2018.”

Geophysical Survey Results

Transient Electromagnetic (“TEM”) surveys identified highly conductive zones, which are interpreted to represent porous media with high-salinity fluids (potentially lithium-bearing brines) at depth. Multiple anomalies are identified within the survey area with several potential drill targets (Figure 1). On the basis of TEM data, Line 2 (Figures 1 and 2) southwest of surface brine area, represents the highest priority target with the highest tenor conductivity (lower resistivity) suggesting greater saturation and/or higher salinity.

The survey was completed by Southernrock Geophysics S.A. and consisted of a total of 88 stations of 200m coincident loop TEM sites located along 11 lines (Figure 3). Data was processed according to standard methodologies and 1D inversion modelling was used to generate compiled sections and 3D visualizations.

Project Background

Independent analysis published by signum BOX (2014) differentiates the top 15 lithium brine projects in Chile as Tier 1, 2 or 3. The Project is listed as Tier 1, together with Atacama, Maricunga, Pedernales, and La Isla. Projects in this top-tier category have an expected lithium concentration ranging from 423 mg/l to 1,080 mg/l. The Company has not completed sampling of surface brines, but historical sampling completed in 2013 by SERNAGEOMIN (Chilean National Geology and Mining Service) returned surface brine lithium grades ranging from 6 to 425 mg/l.

The option to acquire the original exploration concessions in the Project was acquired by the Company in 2016 (see news release dated July 29, 2016) and comprise an area of 2,400 hectares covering the southern portion of the basin (green outline, Figure 3), with the remainder of the surface brines (5,900 hectares) in the basin being held by Sociedad Química y Minera. Access to the property is via Route 27, a paved highway which transects the northern portion of the property. The Project is located in San Pedro de Atacama, Province of El Loa, II Region of Antofagasta, Northern Chile.

The Company now announces that its wholly-owned Chilean subsidiary, Wealth Minerals Chile SpA has entered into a property purchase option agreement with an arm’s length private Chilean company (the “Vendor”), whereby subject to acceptance of the agreement for filing with the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”), the Company has been granted the option (the “Option”) to acquire an additional 23 exploration concessions covering in aggregate 5,700 hectares (the “Pacana Concessions”) on the flanks of the Project (red outline, Figure 3), for a total land package in the basin of 8,100 hectares. In order to exercise the Option, the Company must issue in aggregate 2,000,000 common shares in its capital to the Vendor of the concessions, as outlined in Table 1. Upon the issuance of the property option shares, the Company will be deemed to have exercised the Option and will have earned an undivided 100% legal and beneficial royalty-free interest in and to the Pacana Concessions. Any shares issued to the Vendor will be subject to a hold period in Canada of 4 months and a day from the date of issuance. The Company is required to keep the concessions comprising the Pacana Concessions in good standing throughout the term of the Option.

Table 1: Option Terms Date Number of Wealth Minerals Shares Within 5 days following TSXV Acceptance 150,000 June 21, 2018 300,000 December 21, 2018 600,000 December 21, 2019 950,000

About Wealth Minerals Ltd.

Wealth is a mineral resource company with interests in Mexico, Peru and Chile. The Company’s main focus is the acquisition of lithium projects in Chile. To date, the Company has acquired interests at the Trinity project, Laguna Verde project, and the Five Salars project, as well as the prolific Atacama, where the Company has acquired land alongside existing lithium producers.

Almost 40% of global lithium production is sourced from the Atacama. Atacama’s brines contain high grade lithium (1,840 mg/l) and potassium (22,630 mg/l). Production is from property held by CORFO (the Chilean Economic Development Agency) which it leases to both Sociedad Química y Minera (SQM) and Albermarle’s Rockwood Lithium Corp.. Together these two companies have combined production of over 62,000 tonnes of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) annually making up 100% of Chile's current lithium output.

Lithium market dynamics and a rapidly increasing metal price are the result of profound structural issues with the industry meeting anticipated future demand. Wealth is positioning itself to be a major beneficiary of this future mismatch of supply and demand. The Company also maintains and continues to evaluate a portfolio of precious and base metal exploration-stage projects.

For further details on the Company readers are referred to the Company’s website (www.wealthminerals.com) and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

