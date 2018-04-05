Saville Resources Inc. Completes Review of Work on the Niobium Claim Group, Quebec

Vancouver, B.C. (FSCwire) - Saville Resources Inc. (TSXv: SRE, FSE: S0J) (the “Company” or “Saville”) is pleased to provide an overview of the work completed historically by Commerce Resources Corp. on the Niobium Claim Group (the “Property”) located in northern Quebec, approximately 130 km south of Kuujjuaq.

The Company has completed their review of the results collected on these claims since 2007, and is currently delineating targets for an upcoming drill program. The Property is being acquired based on the strong niobium-tantalum potential demonstrated from the considerable amount of exploration work completed to date (surface sampling, geophysics, and drilling).

This work includes numerous surface samples grading >1% Nb2O5 and >1,000 ppm Ta2O5 to a peak assay of 16.1% Nb2O5 and 7,540 ppm Ta2O5 returned from the same boulder sample. This boulder sample assayed the highest Nb-Ta grade ever returned from the Eldor Carbonatite Complex and highlights the strong potential for high-grade discovery on the Property.

In addition to surface sampling, high-grade drill intersections have also been returned from the Property including 0.85% Nb2O5 over 19.54 m (EC10-033 – Southeast Area), with individual core samples up to 1.85% Nb2O5, as well as 329 ppm Ta2O5 over 33.93 m (EC10-040 – Southeast Area).

In addition, further surface sampling work was completed throughout the Miranna Area in the fall of 2017, by Commerce Resources Corp., and includes those claims that comprise the Company’s Property. Assay results from this work are pending.

Mineralogical analysis indicates pyrochlore as the primary host mineral for the niobium-tantalum, which is also the dominant source mineral for niobium and tantalum processing globally. In addition, the mineralization is often associated with strong phosphate mineralization, primarily hosted by apatite, making it an additional commodity of interest.

Collectively, the work has outlined three primary areas of interest at various stages of exploration; the Miranna Area, Southeast Area, and the Northwest Area. The Company believes that these numerous, high-grade, niobium-tantalum occurrences demonstrate the prospective nature of the Property and indicate a strong potential for a deposit of significance to be present.

The Company is currently preparing an NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Niobium Claim Group Property, which consists of 21 contiguous claims within the Eldor Property owned by Commerce Resources Corp. Saville recently signed an Earn-In Agreement (subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval) providing the Company with the exclusive right to earn up to a 75% interest in the Property (see news release dated January 11, 2018). The agreement is conditionally approved by the TSX Venture Exchange, pending receipt of an acceptable NI 43-101 Technical Report on the property.

Miranna Area

The Miranna Area is characterized by a strongly mineralized (Nb-Ta-Phosphate), glacially dispersed, boulder train with a distinct geophysical anomaly at its apex. High-grade niobium and tantalum has been sampled from these boulders, with select highlights noted in Table 1:

Table 1 – Select Mineralized Boulder Sample Results from the Miranna Area

Sample ID Nb 2 O 5 (%) Ta 2 O 5 (ppm) P 2 O 5 (%) 139977 5.93 310 11.5 116702 4.24 160 11.9 118014 1.94 380 9.9 118010 1.57 1,220 10.6 116719 1.60 1,060 10.3 139980 1.06 1,040 11.1 116718 1.04 670 9.1

The geophysical anomaly at the apex of the boulder train, known as the Miranna Target, is interpreted to be the source of the mineralization and has yet to be drill tested. With the boulder train now well delineated and found to contain some of the highest Nb-Ta-Phosphate grades on the Property to date, the Miranna Target is high priority for drill testing.

Southeast and Northwest Areas

The Southeast and Northwest areas are where Nb-Ta mineralization was first discovered in the Eldor Carbonatite Complex, and therefore, have seen the majority of the exploration focus. A total of 37 holes for approximately 7,512 m over several drill campaigns have been completed by Commerce Resources Corp. on the Property, of which, 28 holes for 6,495 m have been completed on Nb-Ta targets. Select drill intersections from the Northwest and Southeast areas are presented in Table 2.

Table 2 – Select Mineralized Drill Hole Intersections from the Southeast and Northwest Areas

Expl. Area DDH ID Interval (m) Nb 2 O 5 (%) Ta 2 O 5 (ppm) P 2 O 5 (%) Northwest EC08-006 13.15 0.55 166 5.0 EC08-008 46.88 0.46 60 4.6 Incl. 9.95 0.64 20 5.9 Southeast EC08-015 26.10 0.54 71 5.9 10.64 0.76 77 8.4 EC08-016 25.38 0.40 281 8.8 EC08-019 33.99 0.34 237 6.1 EC08-021 8.82 0.59 214 5.3 EC10-032 15.33 0.71 30 6.6 and 28.55 0.57 63 6.7 EC10-033 74.25 0.57 145 8.9 Incl. 19.54 0.85 97 8.9 EC10-040 33.93 0.48 329 7.2 and 5.84 1.09 46 9.8

Both the Southeast and Northwest areas remain underexplored with the last niobium-tantalum focused work in these areas completed in 2008 and 2010 respectively. The drill intersections to date are highly encouraging, with the results of the 2010 drilling in the Southeast Area exceeding that of 2008. This area in particular requires additional infill and step-out drilling to further delineate the mineralization discovered to date, and to evaluate the merits of completing an initial mineral resource estimate.

Further, the numerous mineralized boulders in the area, as well as the shallow nature of several drill intersections, indicate the mineralization extends to surface where it is being obscured by only a thin veil of overburden. The highest-grade Nb-Ta boulder (16.1% Nb2O5 and 7,540 ppm Ta2O5) was collected along the western edge of the Northwest Area, from within the Property, with glacial ice direction indicating a source further south within the complex and potentially within the Company’s claims.

Geophysical surveys have identified numerous targets throughout the Southeast and Northwest areas to further guide drilling with many remaining to be drill tested, providing additional upside to those zones already discovered. Collectively, the data supports a strong potential for a Nb-Ta-Phosphate mineralized body of significant grade and size to be present on the Property.

NI 43-101 Disclosure

Darren L. Smith, M.Sc., P.Geol., Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

Private Placement

The Company also reported that it had closed a second tranche of a previously announced (December 27, 2017) private placement of 50,000 flow-through shares at $0.10 per share, and 575,000 non-flow-through shares at a price of $0.08 per non-flow-through share for proceeds of $51,000. The Company also issued 625,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 625,000 shares at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of two years, expiring February 16, 2020. The shares and any shares acquired on exercise of the warrants are subject to restrictions on resale until June 17, 2018. The Company paid finder’s fees in the amount of $1,600 in connection with the placement.

About Saville Resources Inc.

The Company’s primary asset, subject to TSXV final approval, is the Niobium-Claim Group, recently acquired via Earn-In Agreement from Commerce Resources Corp. for up to a 75% interest. The Property consists of 21 contiguous mineral claims, encompassing an area of approximately 980 hectares, and is considered highly prospective for niobium and tantalum. The Property includes the high-priority, and drill ready, Miranna Target where prior boulder sampling has returned up to 5.9% Nb2O5 and up to 1,220 ppm Ta2O5, as well as the Northwest and Southeast areas where previous drilling returned wide intercepts of mineralization including; 46.88 m grading 0.46% Nb2O5 (EC08-008) and 19.54 m grading 0.85% Nb2O5 (EC08-033), respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to TSXv approval for our acquisition of up to a 75% interest in niobium claims in Quebec; our intended work on the project; that a portion of the project is ready to drill; and the potential for these claims to have high-grade or commercially viable resources. These are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Risks that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include that we may not get TSXv approval for our intended acquisition; changing costs for mining and processing; increased capital costs; the timing and content of upcoming work programs; geological interpretations based on drilling that may change with more detailed information; we may not be able to raise sufficient financing to carry out our business plans; potential process methods and mineral recoveries assumption based on limited test work and by comparison to what are considered analogous deposits that with further test work may not be comparable; the availability of labour, equipment and markets for the products produced; and despite the current expected potential of the project, conditions changing such that the minerals on our property cannot be economically mined, or that the required permits to build and operate the envisaged mine can be obtained. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

