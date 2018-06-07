Trigon Grants Stock Options

TORONTO, June 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V:TM) (“Trigon” or the “Company”) has granted a total of 450,000 stock options to certain officers, directors and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan. The stock options vest immediately and may be exercised at a price of $0.20 per option for a period of five years from the date of grant. This grant of options is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.



Trigon Metals Inc.

Trigon is a publicly traded Canadian exploration and development company with its core business focused on copper operations in Namibia, one of the world’s most prospective copper regions, where it has substantial assets in place. The Company continues to hold an 80% interest in five mining licenses in the Otavi Mountain lands, an area of Namibia widely recognized for its high-grade copper deposits. Within these licenses are three past producing mines including the Company’s flagship property, the Kombat Mine.

For further information, contact:

Stephan Theron

+1 (416) 861 5899

stheron@trigonmetals.com

