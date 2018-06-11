Wesdome Gold Mines Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, June 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX:WDO) (the “Company”) announces the results of the Company’s annual general meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held earlier today.

A total of 75,837,868 common shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 56.17% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

All matters presented for shareholder approval at the Meeting were approved, as follows:

a) Appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors of fix their remuneration; and

b) Election of the directors of the Company for the ensuing year.

The following seven individuals were elected as directors of the Company, until the next annual meeting of shareholders, as set out in the table below:

Name FOR

(#) FOR

(%) WITHHELD

(#) WITHHELD

(%) Charles Main 68,905,422 99.29 495,661 0.71 Duncan Middlemiss 68,904,492 99.28 496,611 0.72 Nadine Miller 68,570,672 98.80 830,431 1.20 Warwick Morley-Jepson 68,638,172 98.90 762,931 1.10 Charles Page 68,914,242 99.30 486,861 0.70 Rowland Uloth 65,140,784 93.86 4,260,319 6.14 Bill Washington 68,916,042 99.30 485,061 0.70

Please refer to the Company’s Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for further details on the above matters.

ABOUT WESDOME

Wesdome Gold Mines has had over 30 years of continuous gold mining operations in Canada. The Company is 100% Canadian focused with a pipeline of projects in various stages of development. The Eagle River Complex in Wawa, Ontario is currently producing gold from two mines, the Eagle River Underground Mine and the Mishi Open pit, from a central mill. Wesdome is actively exploring its brownfields asset, the Kiena Complex in Val d’Or, Quebec. The Kiena Complex is a fully permitted former mine with a 930 metre shaft and 2,000 tonne per day mill. The Company has further upside at its Moss Lake gold deposit, located 100 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The Company has approximately 134.2 million shares issued and outstanding and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WDO.”



For further information, please contact:

Duncan Middlemiss

President and CEO

416-360-3743 ext. 29

dmiddlemiss@wesdome.com or Lindsay Carpenter Dunlop

VP Investor Relations

416-360-3743 ext. 25

ldunlop@wesdome.com







