Tesoro Minerals Announces Appointment of Corporate Secretary

Tesoro Minerals Corp. (TSX Venture:TES) (“Tesoro” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, effective immediately, Michael Malana has been appointed as the Company’s new Corporate Secretary. Mr. Malana, CPA, CMA, has over 10 years of compliance experience within the mining industry including serving in a variety of executive and senior roles for several public companies.

About Tesoro

The Company has assembled a team of experienced geoscientists with extensive exploration experience in the Americas with the aim of acquiring other assets. For further information on the Company please contact Peter Tegart, President & CEO at peter.tegart@gmail.com or at (604) 349-1244.

