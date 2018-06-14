BGM Announces Filing of the Cariboo Gold Project Technical Report

TORONTO, June 14, 2018 /CNW/ - Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: BGM) (the "Company" or "Barkerville") is pleased to report that it has filed on SEDAR the independent NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Cariboo Gold Project and Mineral Resource Estimate on the Cow Mountain, Island Mountain and Barkerville Mountain Deposits as per the Company's news release dated May 2, 2018. The technical report was prepared by InnovExplo Inc., an independent consulting firm based out of Val-d'Or, Québec.

Qualified Persons

Each of Christine Beausoleil, P.Geo. and Carl Pelletier, P.Geo. of InnovExplo Inc., is an independent "qualified person" (as defined in NI-43-101). Maggie Layman, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Barkerville, is a "qualified person" (as defined in NI 43-101) for the Company. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practice Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting its exploration activities on the Cariboo Gold Project.

About Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd.

The Company is focused on developing its extensive mineral rights package located in the historical Cariboo Mining District of central British Columbia. Barkerville's Cariboo Gold Project mineral tenures cover 1,950 square kilometres; along a strike length of 67 kilometres which includes several past producing placer and hard rock mines, making it one of the most well-endowed land packages in British Columbia. Since the management change in mid-2015, the Company has unlocked the fundamental structural controls of gold mineralization. The Company's Brownfield's exploration team is focused on developing and delineating a mineable resource within the 7 kilometers of principle project area located near the town of Wells, British Columbia. The Company's Greenfield's team is developing quality exploration assets throughout the remaining land package through systematic, scientific, exploration. The operation's team is focused on developing and mining the Bonanza Ledge and BC Vein deposits on Barkerville Mountain. This operation allows the company to generate near term cash flow, train a local work force, keeps the present mining permit active, and de-risk's the project through staged production growth. Processing of material from these deposits is processed at the QR mill. QR is a fully owned, permitted mill and tailings facility, located approximately 110 kilometres away from Wells, and can be accessed by an all-season road.

