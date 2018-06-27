INVESTOR ALERT: Investigation of Sibanye Gold Limited Announced by Holzer & Holzer

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Sibanye Gold Limited (“Sibanye” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SBGL) complied with the federal securities laws. On June 26, 2018, Bloomberg reported a death at one of Sibanye’s operations in South Africa, which raised the death toll in the Company’s mines to 21 for the year. According to Bloomberg, Sibanye accounts for nearly half of the reported deaths in South African mines in 2018 thus far, and the Company is under investigation by the chief inspector of mines. The price of Sibanye stock fell following the report.

