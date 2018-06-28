Kirkland Lake Gold Pursues Arbitration With Respect to Purchase of Fosterville Royalty

TORONTO, June 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (“Kirkland Lake Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX:KL) (NYSE:KL) (ASX:KLA) today announced that Fosterville Gold Mine Pty Ltd. (“FGM”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has initiated arbitration against AuRico Metals Australian Royalty Corporation (“AMARC”) and AuRico Metals Inc. (“AMI”), wholly-owned subsidiaries of Centerra Gold Inc. (“Centerra”). The Notice of Arbitration was delivered by FGM in accordance with the terms of the royalty agreement between FGM and AMARC (the “Royalty Agreement”) to enforce certain rights of FGM set out in the Royalty Agreement, including its right of first offer and its right of first refusal in the event of a sale of the 2% royalty included in the Royalty Agreement.



On June 27, 2018, Centerra announced that it had completed the sale of AMI’s royalty portfolio, which included the sale of all of the common shares of AMARC, to Triple Flag Mining Finance Bermuda Ltd. The Company and FGM had previously provided notice to Centerra, AMI, and AMARC that any such sale would be contrary to the Royalty Agreement unless FGM was afforded an opportunity to exercise its right of first offer or right of first refusal.

About Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is a mid-tier gold producer that in 2018 is targeting over 620,000 ounces of gold production from mines in Canada and Australia. The production profile of the company is anchored from two high-grade, low-cost operations, including the Macassa Mine located in Northeastern Ontario and the Fosterville Mine located in the state of Victoria, Australia. Kirkland Lake Gold's solid base of quality assets is complemented by district scale exploration potential, supported by a strong financial position with extensive management and operational expertise.

