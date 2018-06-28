Hastings Technology Metals Ltd.: Infill Drilling Results Enhance Bald Hill Deposit

Sydney - Hastings Technology Metals Ltd. (ASX:HAS) is pleased to announce that its 2018 drilling programme at the Yangibana Rare Earths Project is well advanced and the first assay results have now been received.HIGHLIGHTS- Current reserves and resources at Bald Hill enhanced following receipt of assay results- Best drilling results from Bald Hill which comprised 126 holes for 4,066 metres are outlined in table 1 below (see link below)- Infill and extension drilling at Auer and Auer North to further increase resources and reserves progressing- Major infill drilling to provide additional metallurgical samples has been completed at Bald Hill and Fraser's- Drilling at Auer, Auer North, and Yangibana for geotechnical and geochemical data to enable upgrade to reserves nearing completionDRILLING RESULTSAssay results have been received from all holes at the Bald Hill deposit (see Figure 1 in link below), with best intersections shown in Table 1 (see link below) (stand outs highlighted). Details of hole coordinates and assays are shown in Appendices 1 and 2 (see link below).The RC (reverse circulation) rig has now commenced an infill and extension drilling programme at Auer and Auer North deposits. The aim is to increase the resources at these deposits and to undertake sufficient geotechnical, environmental, metallurgical and mining studies such that additional reserves can be defined by the end of 2018.The important Nd2O3+Pr6O11:TREO ratio ranges from 37% to 45%, in line with the November 2017 JORC Resource average of 42%. This ratio effects the proportion of the Company's target oxides of neodymium and praseodymium to TREO in the planned mixed rare earths carbonate product.The Company has also completed RC and diamond drill holes within the defined reserves and resources at the Bald Hill and Fraser's deposits (see Figure 2 in link below) to provide samples to the metallurgical team for testwork to further upgrade the processing plant design and enhance equipment selection.In addition, the diamond drill rig has completed a short programme to provide comminution and geotechnical samples from Auer, Auer North and Yangibana deposits (see Figure 2 in link below). The results of testwork on these samples will feed into the mining studies that are under way to upgrade portions of each of these deposits from resources to reserves.TERMINOLOGY USED IN THIS REPORTTotal Rare Earths Oxides, TREO, is the sum of the oxides of the light rare earth elements lanthanum (La), cerium (Ce), praseodymium (Pr), neodymium (Nd), and samarium (Sm) and the heavy rare earth elements europium (Eu), gadolinium (Gd), terbium (Tb), dysprosium (Dy), holmium (Ho), erbium (Er), thulium (Tm), ytterbium (Yb), lutetium (Lu), and yttrium (Y).To view tables and figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/70J89KTJ





Hastings Technology Metals Ltd. (ASX:HAS) is currently developing a rare earths mine and processing plant at Yangibana in the Gascoyne Region of Western Australia. The processing plant is anticipated to commence production of MREC in late 2019. Hastings has completed both beneficiation and hydrometallurgy pilot plants, in the process producing MREC samples which are high in neodymium and praseodymium content. These are critical materials for the production of permanent magnets and other technology applications. The MREC will be capable of being further separated and refined to produce a number of individual rare earth oxides outside of Australia. Hastings estimates an annual production quantity of 15,000 tonnes of MREC which it will sell to offtake partners globally.



