Meridian Mining Announces Results of Annual and Special General Meeting

LONDON, July 4, 2018 /CNW/ - Meridian Mining S.E. (TSXV: MNO) (the "Company") is pleased to report on the results of the Annual General and Special General Meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders held on June 29, 2018. The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathon Richards to the position of Interim Chief Financial Officer and the resignation of Mr. Carlos Braga from the CFO role.

The Company is pleased to have back Mr. Richards as he has a keen understanding of the Brazilian operations and will be a valuable contributor going forward. The Company thanks Mr. Braga for his role as CFO.

At the Meeting the shareholders approved the number of directors at five (5). Gilbert Clark, Charles Riopel, John Sabine, Peter Weidmann and Christiaan Wessels were elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year.

In addition, at the Meeting the shareholders approved:

The re-appointment of KPMG, LLP Chartered Accountants as auditors;

The Company's Stock Option Plan;

The authorization of the Board of Directors to allot up to 165 million shares in the capital of the Company and the disapplication of pre-emptive rights for such allotment.

These items are further detailed in the Management Information Circular dated May 30, 2018. The 2017 annual accounts (which relate to standalone annual financial statements required under UK corporate law and not the consolidated annual financial statements previously filed pursuant to Canadian securities laws) were not considered at the Meeting but rather the Meeting was adjourned until Friday, July 27, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the offices of Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP, 1700 –1055 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 2E9, at which time the 2017 annual accounts will be considered and, if warranted, approved.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

of Meridian Mining SE

John Sabine

Chairman of the Board

ABOUT MERIDIAN

Meridian Mining SE is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development and mining activities in Brazil. The Company is currently focused on exploring and developing the Espigão manganese and gold projects, the Bom Futuro tin JV area, and adjacent areas in the state of Rondônia. The Company employs a two-pronged strategy with the objective of growing pilot production while advancing a parallel multi-commodity regional exploration program. Meridian is currently producing high grade manganese at its project located at Espigão do Oeste.

Further information can be found at www.meridianmining.co

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information or forward-looking statements for the purposes of applicable securities laws. These statements include, among others, statements with respect to the Company's plans for exploration and development of its properties and potential mineralization. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such risk factors include, among others, failure to obtain regulatory approvals, failure to complete anticipated transactions, the timing and success of future exploration and development activities, exploration and development risks, title matters, inability to obtain any required third party consents, operating hazards, metal prices, political and economic factors, competitive factors, general economic conditions, relationships with strategic partners, governmental regulation and supervision, seasonality, technological change, industry practices and one-time events. In making the forward-looking statements, the Company has applied several material assumptions including, but not limited to, the assumptions that: (1) the proposed exploration and development of mineral projects will proceed as planned; (2) market fundamentals will result in sustained metals and minerals prices and (3) any additional financing needed will be available on reasonable terms. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

The Company cautions that it has not completed any feasibility studies on any of its mineral properties, and no mineral reserve estimate has been established. In particular, because the Company's production decision relating to BMC's manganese project is not based upon a feasibility study of mineral reserves, the economic and technical viability of the Espigão manganese project has not been established.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Meridian Mining S.E.