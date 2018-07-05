CORRECTION: Tristan C. Menard is Appointed Executive Vice-President, Capital Markets at Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.

Please note that the release issued earlier today by Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (TSXV:NOU) under headline "Nouveau Monde Increases Its Indicated Resources to 95.8 Mt at a Grade of 4.28% Cg for its West Zone Graphite Deposit – Matawinie Property" should be replaced by this release.

Tristan C. Menard is Appointed Executive Vice-President, Capital Markets at Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.





SAINT-MICHEL-DES-SAINTS, Quebec, July 05, 2018 -- Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (TSXV:NOU) (“NMG”) announces that Tristan C. Menard has been appointed Executive Vice-President, Capital Markets. Mr. Menard has relinquished his seat on NMG’s Board of Directors to join the company’s Management team.



Prior to joining NMG, Mr. Menard was a Portfolio Manager and Associate at Jarislowsky Fraser’s Montreal office, where he was part of a team managing over $10 billion in assets for private and institutional clients. He also worked as a financial analyst at the Standard Life Assurance Company of Canada, focusing primarily on Materials companies, Life Insurance companies and Real Estate Investment Trusts.

Mr. Menard will oversee the Company’s Capital Markets Strategy and Initiatives (“CMSI”) and take charge of NMG’s relations and alliances with the main financial places’ participants. Mr. Menard’s professional experience and knowledge of the Organization, its industry and markets will undeniably enable him to partake in NMG’s development. Mr. Menard’s expertise and comprehension of financial markets and his broad network will prove to be non-negligible assets for NMG. Mr. Menard is thrilled to have the opportunity to support the Company’s Management team in continuing and growing NMG’s value responsibly and sustainably for all its shareholders.

Mr. Menard holds the Chartered Investment Manager designation and is completing an Executive MBA at Sherbrooke University. Trained at the Collège des Administrateurs de Sociétés, he is a Director and a member of the Finance Committee of the Regroupemement des Jeunes Chambres de Commerce du Québec and a Director and the Treasurer of AlterGo, Formation AletrGo and Défi Sportif AlterGo.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

In 2015, Nouveau Monde Graphite discovered a major and high-quality graphite deposit on its Matawinie property, located in Saint-Michel-des-Saints, 150 km north of Montreal, Quebec. The discovery led to the announcement of a prefeasibility study on October 25, 2017. The prefeasibility study results revealed projected graphite concentrate production levels of 52,000 tonnes per year over a 27-year period. In the summer of 2018, NMG will be launching its first tonnes of concentrated graphite flake manufactured in demonstration plant. NMG’s demonstration plant has been built for a production capacity of 2,000 tonnes of concentrated flake graphite for a two-year period.

Moreover, in a vertical integration and sustainable development perspective, the company is planning the establishment of a large-scale graphite secondary transformation facility, catering the needs of the booming lithium-ion battery market. With over 60 years of experience in the world of graphite, NMG’s team develops its projects with the utmost respect of neighboring communities, while favoring a minimal ecological footprint. NMG’s project is privileged by direct access to the workforce and infrastructure needed to operate its mining project, and it can also rely on an abundant, affordable and renewable source of hydroelectricity.

