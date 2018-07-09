Secova Metals Closes Over-Subscribed First Tranche and Increases Size for a Second Tranche of Private Placement

Vancouver, July 9, 2018 - Secova Metals Corp. (TSXV: SEK) (FSE: N4UN) (OTC: SEKZD) ("Secova" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has completed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement.

The Company also announces that it will increase the size of the original private placement as announced in its news release dated June 1, 2018. The private placement will now consist of an increase of 3,333,333 FT Units to up to 8,333,333 FT Units and an increase of 2.0 million NFT Units to up to 7,000,000 NFT Units for gross proceeds of up to $2,159,999.95.

"The strong investor support and interest demonstrates the opportunities that the Company and its projects are positioned for. The over-subscribed private placement will provide enough capital to take the Company and its exploration projects to the next stage of development." noted Brad Kitchen, Chairman & CEO of Secova.

The first tranche of the non-brokered private placement consisted of the issuance of 5,096,667 Flow-Through Units ("FT Units") at a price of $0.15 consisting of one flow-through common share and one non-flow through warrant and 5,722,568 Non-Flow-Through Units ("NFT Units") at a price of $0.13 consisting of one non-flow-through common share and one non-flow-through warrant for gross proceeds of $1,508,434.08 (the "Offering"). The FT and NFT warrants are exercisable into one non-flow-through common share at a deemed price of $0.20. The FT warrants have an expiry of 18 months while the NFT warrants have an expiry of 24 months from the date of issuance.

In connection with the completion of the Offering, the Company will pay $62,716.23 and issue 177,810 common shares and 248,929 warrants ("the Broker Warrants") to certain finders who introduced subscribers to the first tranche of the Offering. The Broker Warrants will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.20 per common share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

All securities issued pursuant to the financing will be subject to a statutory four-month and one day hold period expiring on November 13, 2018. The Offering contemplated herein is subject to final TSX Venture Exchange approval.

The proceeds received from the private placement will be used to advance the Company's Quebec based Duvay/Chenier project as well as for general working capital.

Cancelation of Cobalt Project Acquisition

The Company has cancelled the acquisition of 1151640 B.C. Ltd., a private company, announced on February 27, 2018, which sole assets are the Muskrat, Boudrais and Peribonka-Begin cobalt projects.

For more information on Secova Metals Corp. please contact info@secovametals.com, Tel: +1 604-558-5397 or visit the website at www.secovametals.com for past news releases, media interviews and opinion-editorial pieces by CEO and Chairman Brad Kitchen.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Secova Metals Corp.

"Brad Kitchen"

Chairman, CEO and Director

Tel: +1 604-558-5397

info@secovametals.com

www.secovametals.com

