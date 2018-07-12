Wesdome Announces 2018 Second Quarter Production Results; 16,628 Ounces of Gold Produced

TORONTO, July 12, 2018 -- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX:WDO) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) today announces its gold production results for the second quarter of 2018 (“Q2”).

Mr. Duncan Middlemiss, President and CEO commented, “The first half of 2018 is off to a strong start with 34,576 ounces produced to date, demonstrating achievability of the upper end of our guidance range of 68,000 ounces. Eagle River head grades of 11.0 grams per tonne were lower than head grades in Q1 of 12.0 grams per tonne due to stope sequencing, but were in line with internal expectations. During the quarter, underground development was completed in the high grade 303 area in preparation for stope production in Q3. We expect production to increase in the second half of the year with the commencement of stoping from the 303 area of the underground mine.”

“At the Mishi Pit, gold production was higher compared to Q1 with 1,860 ounces produced (1,550 ounces in Q1). The operational initiatives implemented throughout the year have resulted in head grades of 2.7 grams per tonne in Q2 compared to 1.8 grams per tonne in Q1.”

Amounts are denominated in Canadian dollars Second Quarter Year-to-Date 2018 2017 Variance % +/(-) 2018 2017 Variance % +/(-) Ore milled (tonnes) Eagle River 43,378 34,960 8,418 24% 87,858 73,538 14,320 19% Mishi 25,233 39,117 (13,884) (35)% 58,079 75,758 (17,679) (23)% 68,610 74,077 (5,467) (7)% 145,937 149,296 (3,359) (2)% Head grade (grams per tonne, “g/t”) Eagle River 11.0 9.8 1.2 12% 11.5 10.7 0.8 8% Mishi 2.7 1.8 0.9 50% 2.2 1.8 0.4 23% Gold production (ounces) Eagle River 14,767 10,597 4,170 39% 31,166 24,185 6,981 29% Mishi 1,860 1,932 (72) (4)% 3,411 3,506 (95 ) (3)% Total Gold Production 16,628 12,529 4,099 33% 34,576 27,691 6,885 25% Production sold (ounces) 18,573 13,030 5,543 43% 34,003 25,350 8,653 34% Revenue from gold sales ($ millions) 2 $31.4 $23.2 $8.2 35% $57.6 $43.3 $14.3 33% Average realized price per ounce 3 $1,692 $1,715 ($23) (1)% $1,694 $1,674 $20 1%





Notes: 1. Numbers may not add due to rounding. 2. Revenue for Q2 and year-to-date 2017 includes $0.9 million in gold sales from the cleanup of the Kiena mill. 3. Average realized price per ounce is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated by dividing the reported revenue from gold sales by the number of ounces sold for a given period.

TECHNICAL DISCLOSURE

The technical and scientific disclosure in this press release has been prepared and approved by Marc-Andre Pelletier, Chief Operating Officer of Wesdome and “Qualified Person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”)

ABOUT WESDOME



Wesdome Gold Mines has had over 30 years of continuous gold mining operations in Canada. The Company is 100% Canadian focused with a pipeline of projects in various stages of development. The Eagle River Complex in Wawa, Ontario is currently producing gold from two mines, the Eagle River Underground Mine and the Mishi Open pit, from a central mill. Wesdome is actively exploring its brownfields asset, the Kiena Complex in Val d’Or, Quebec. The Kiena Complex is a fully permitted former mine with a 930-metre shaft and 2,000 tonne-per-day mill. The Company has further upside at its Moss Lake gold deposit, located 100 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The Company has approximately 134.2 million shares issued and outstanding and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WDO”.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the future financial or operating performance of the Company and its projects. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

