Barsele Minerals Grants Options

VANCOUVER, July 13, 2018 /CNW/ - Barsele Minerals Corp. – (BME: TSX-V) ("Barsele") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 3,200,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants to purchase up to 3,200,000 common shares in the capital of Barsele. The incentive stock options have an exercise price of $0.63 per share, expire five years from the date of grant and vest immediately. As a result of this option grant, Barsele has stock options outstanding that are exercisable into up to 11,585,000 common shares, representing 9.56% of the current issued and outstanding share capital.

About Barsele Minerals Corp.

Barsele is a Canadian-based junior exploration company comprised of highly qualified mining professionals. Barsele's main property is the Barsele Gold Project in Västerbottens Län, Sweden, a joint venture with Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd..

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Gary Cope

President

