Wesdome to Announce 2018 Second Quarter Financial Results August 1, 2018

TORONTO, July 16, 2018 -- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX:WDO) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) today announces that the Company intends to release its second quarter 2018 financial results after market close on August 1, 2018. The financial statements and management discussion and analysis will be available on the Company’s website at www.wesdome.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on August 2, 2018 at 10:00 am ET. Wesdome invites participants to join the call using the following details:

Wesdome Gold Mines 2018 Second Quarter Results Conference Call:

North American Toll Free: + 1 (844) 202-7109

International Dial-In Number: +1 (703) 639-1272

Conference ID: 2380168

Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/9pgj77gj

Webcast can also be accessed under the News and Events section of the Company’s website (www.wesdome.com)

ABOUT WESDOME

Wesdome Gold Mines has had over 30 years of continuous gold mining operations in Canada. The Company is 100% Canadian focused with a pipeline of projects in various stages of development. The Eagle River Complex in Wawa, Ontario is currently producing gold from two mines, the Eagle River Underground Mine and the Mishi Open pit, from a central mill. Wesdome is actively exploring its brownfields asset, the Kiena Complex in Val d’Or, Quebec. The Kiena Complex is a fully permitted former mine with a 930-metre shaft and 2,000 tonne-per-day mill. The Company has further upside at its Moss Lake gold deposit, located 100 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The Company has approximately 134.2 million shares issued and outstanding and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WDO”.

For further information, please contact:

Duncan Middlemiss or Lindsay Carpenter Dunlop President and CEO VP Investor Relations 416-360-3743 ext. 29 416-360-3743 ext. 25 dmiddlemiss@wesdome.com ldunlop@wesdome.com 220 Bay St., Suite 1200 Toronto, ON, M5L 1E9 Toll Free: 1-866-4-WDO-TSX Phone: 416-360-3743, Fax: 416-360-7620 Website: www.wesdome.com





A PDF attachment of this release is available at: http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/321dcea0-5ade-4af8-abd8-024fcb9fbd7b