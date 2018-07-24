Decade Resources Ltd. updates on Red Cliff Property and Montrose Zone Drilling

Stewart, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2018) - Decade Resources Ltd. (TSXV: DEC) (OTC: DECXF) ("Decade" or the Company) is pleased to report that the Company has transported its primary drill to the north side of Lydden Creek, where several drill holes have been completed from one pad. Drilling is designed to expand and extend on results at the northern most drilling at depth. Drilling will be north of and below the following drill hole intersections:

Intersection of 5.18 g/t gold over 12.65 m in DDH-09-M0N-11.

Intersection of 11.0 g/t gold over 6.86 m in DDH-11-M0N-06.

Intersection of 28.10 g/t gold over 8.9 m in DDH-11-M0N-09.

Intersection of 43.91 g/t gold over 7.47 m in DDH-11-M0N-11.

Drilling will test from 150m to 300m below surface in this area.

The Montrose zone was intersected in both holes at intersection depths of 200m to 230m. Sulphide mineralization was intersected in both holes over true widths 10-15m. A chalcopyrite stockwork zone contained visible gold in both holes.

High priority samples have been sent to an accredited lab for assays. The Company looks forward to reporting results in the coming weeks.

The property is located in the "Golden Triangle" area of British Columbia, 2.5 km from a paved highway and the power grid. The property area is among the world's most prolific mineralized districts, host to past and current mining operations including Scottie Gold, Porter — Idaho, Johnny Mountain, Red Mountain, Snip Mine, Premier Mine, Golden Bear and Valley of the Kings. The Golden Triangle has reported mineral resources (past production and current resources) in total of 67 million oz of gold, 569 million oz of silver and 27 billion pounds of copper. Pretium is milling in excess of 2700 tonnes per day from the Valley of Kings deposit. It has 1.6 million ounces gold in the proven category (grade 14.5 g/t) and 6.5 million ounces in the probable category (16.1 g/t grade) (Pretium website). Seabridge has 460 million tonnes grading 0.68 g/t gold and 0.17 % copper in the proven category as well as 1,738 million tonnes grading 0.51 g/t gold and 0.22 % copper in the probable category. This reserve is within 4 different deposits (Seabridge website).

Ed Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, is in charge of the exploration programs on behalf of the Company and is responsible for the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski is not independent of Decade, as he is the president of the Company.

Decade Resources Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company actively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. Decade holds numerous properties at various stages of development and exploration from basic grass roots to advanced ones. Its properties and projects are all located in the "Golden Triangle" area of northern British Columbia. For a complete listing of the Company assets and developments, visit the Company website at www.decaderesources.ca, which is presently being updated. For investor information, please call 250-636-2264 or Gary Assaly at 604-377-7969.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Decade Resources Ltd.

"Ed Kruchkowski"

Ed Kruchkowski, President

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

"This news release may contain forward—looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements."