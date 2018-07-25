Havilah Mining Corporation to Commence Trading on TSXV

TORONTO, July 25, 2018 /CNW/ - Havilah Mining Corporation (TSXV: HMC) ("Havilah" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, pursuant to the final approval received from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), Havilah's common shares will commence trading on the TSXV at the opening of the market on July 25, 2018 under the symbol "HMC".

Havilah is a newly-listed company formed pursuant to the spin-out of the Canadian operations of Klondex Mines Ltd. ("Klondex"), including the True North mine and mill complex in Bissett, Manitoba. The U.S. operations of Klondex were acquired by Hecla Mining Company on July 20, 2018. In connection with the completion of the acquisition and spin-out, Havilah has issued 22,755,979 common shares to the former Klondex shareholders, and Hecla has subscribed for an additional 3,539,332 common shares for an aggregate subscription price of $9,242,800. As a result, a total of 26,295,311 Havilah common shares are issued and outstanding at the commencement of trading. Former shareholders of Klondex, to the extent they have not done so, are reminded to complete and submit their Letter of Transmittal to Klondex's depositary, Computershare Investor Services Inc., in order to receive the applicable consideration in connection with the Hecla transaction, including their common shares of Havilah.

Further information concerning Havilah may be found on its website at www.havilahmining.com and in the Company's TSXV listing application, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under Havilah's profile.

ABOUT HAVILAH

Havilah Mining Corp. is a junior gold producer that is leading the next generation of precious and base metals exploration and development. In addition to operating the True North mine and mill complex in Bissett, Manitoba, Havilah seeks to grow its asset base through acquisitions of accretive mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Havilah's processing capabilities, site infrastructure and focused corporate strategy sets it apart from its industry peers.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Blair Schultz

Interim Chief Executive Officer

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

